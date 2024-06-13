Councillors back push to aid inshore fishermen

THE inshore fishing industry is at an all-time low and needs immediate financial assistance, according to a West Cork councillor.

At a recent meeting of the local authority, Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) raised the motion saying that a combination of factors including the impact of Covid-19, Brexit and recent developments in the pollock industry, means the inshore fishing industry is suffering.

Cllr Cronin said that fishers are saying that the closure of the pollock fishery should be reconsidered because they’re seeing huge amounts of pollock, and even finding them in their crab and lobster pots.

‘Most pollock is caught using eco-friendly line fishing methods by inshore fishers, who also make sure to throw back any small fish alive. There is no shortage of pollock and the ban is completely unnecessary,’ said Cllr Cronin.

‘What was this ban based on? And they have already banned the inshore fishers from catching bass, trout, salmon, spur dogs and now pollock too.’

She said there are plenty of solutions out there to help the inshore fleet, including aligning the minimum landing size for crayfish with the European standards since that’s what the market is looking for.

‘This would take the pressure off crab and lobster fishing. Shellfish, which is mainly exported for sale, has taken a big hit from Brexit and prices still haven’t bounced back since Covid.’

Cllr Cronin also called for drift netting to be re-introduced following its ban in 2007 and said a planned review after seven years has not happened yet.

‘A small amount of quota for tuna for inshore fishing would be a game-changer for our inshore fleet. Things are slow in the fishing world right now and I know this first-hand as we are a fishing family.’

Councillors heard that fish prices are ‘dropping like a stone’ while fuel costs remain high and that fishers, who are self-employed, have had long spells with no income.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) seconded the motion and said inshore fishers have had no income since last November.

‘Immediate intervention is needed from the government as the livelihoods for these inshore fishers is severely threatened. They have been asking for financial aid and six months on they have received nothing,’ said Cllr Coakley.

‘They have loans and bills to pay and they can’t invest in their boats as they have no income.’

She said the prices for some fish are also collapsing, leading to even more difficulties.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said the inshore fishing industry has to be supported by the Minister and they need to write to him.

‘These people are down on their knees and in dire need of support.

‘Their costs have gone higher, their prices have gone down and they will be an awful loss to our coastline and we have to support them,’ said Cllr Carroll.