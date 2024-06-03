Council wants dog destroyed

A BENCH warrant has been issued for the owner of a German Shepherd dog that has frightened children in Glandore and attacked a dog in Leap.

Judge James McNulty described as ‘disrespectful’ the failure of the accused Jacinta Looney of 13, The Cove, Glandore, to attend Skibbereen District Court to answer two dog control charges.

It is alleged that she, as the owner of the German Shepherd, allowed it to be in a public place without being securely muzzled and led by a sufficiently strong chain or leash and not being accompanied by a person capable of controlling the dog.

Jacinta Looney was prosecuted for a dog control offence at The Cove in Glandore on April 4th 2023, and a separate incident at Myross Wood in Leap on April 27th 2023.

Conor Buckley, solicitor for Cork County Council, said the accused had been notified to attend court. When she failed to appear, Judge James McNulty said the case would proceed in her absence.

In evidence for the prosecution, Ian Delahunty, a neighbour, said he photographed and took a video of the dog out in the communal area at The Cove on April 4th, 2023 without a muzzle or a lead.

‘I have asked her to put a lead and muzzle on the dog, but she refused, so I had to report it to the dog warden,’ he told the court.

The witness said it has reached a stage where children are afraid to go outside to play, and he described the problem as ‘ongoing’. Mr Buckley informed the court that the accused had responded by letter.

He said it was addressed to County Hall and in it was ‘a lot of pseudo-legal gobbledegook and nonsense.’

Mr Buckley said the accused’s letter to the Council also contained a reference to an apostolic letter from Pope Francis on the jurisdiction of authority on crimes. The letter was described as ‘fascinating’ but of little relevance.

Dog warden John Ward said he had issued a fixed charge notice on the accused for not having the dog muzzled in public, but the fine was not paid.

Meanwhile, on April 27th 2023, Claire Hayes gave evidence that she was walking in Myross Wood when she saw the accused and her German Shepherd, which wasn’t muzzled or on a lead. In fact, she said, the muzzle was on the accused’s arm.

She said: ‘Her dog ran straight for me and my dog.’

She said the German Shepherd attacked her dog and left it with injuries that required stitches. Claire Hayes produced photographs of the injuries and the vet’s bill.

‘That was not the first encounter,’ said Ms Hayes, who made a statement of complaint to Cork County Council. The solicitor informed the court that a fine was issued but not paid.

Mr Buckley said there were further incidents which were not yet before the court. The solicitor said the Council will be making an application to have the dog destroyed.

‘These citizens have been greatly inconvenienced for a long time,’ said Judge McNulty. ‘It is time to bring it to a conclusion.’

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused. Judge McNulty convicted Jacinta Looney on both charges, but he deferred the imposition of penalty to the date of her arrest and appearance at Skibbereen District Court.