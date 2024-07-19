Cork’s lightning pace can propel Rebels to All-Ireland glory

BY TOM LYONS

BACK in 2013 when Cork last faced Clare in the All-Ireland final, we missed the drawn game. Nobody expected Cork to reach that final and we had arranged a holiday with the in-laws in New York to coincide with the final.

Those were the days before GAAGO or the various streaming channels that would have shown us the game on television so the brother-in-law had arranged a radio link for the game. Disaster, as the link broke down early in the game and frantic efforts then to connect to the son in far-away Korea, who was managing to get the game. That was how we learned of Patrick Horgan’s winning point, which wasn’t a winner, as a man with strong Ardfield connections broke our hearts with a near-miracle equaliser.

We were home in time for the replay and managed to get our hands on the elusive ticket but that’s a memory we want to forget as the Banner went goal hungry and destroyed our defence. Will they target the same tactic of straight through the heart of the Cork defence as they did so successfully that day or will the Downey brothers become the heroes of a Cork victory?

Make no mistake, some Cork fans with short memories are writing off Clare’s chances in this final but this Clare side have much more of a right to be in this final than Cork and, in my book, are favourites to win. Clare have been within touching distance of this title for the past three years or more. Three Munster final appearances in a row, three All-Ireland semi-final appearances, they were unlucky to come up against a Limerick team for the ages.

Clare have been consistent, if unlucky and falling slightly short, whereas this is a new Cork team, blowing hot and cold all year, still in a transition period and still trying to discover how good they really are. From the depths against Waterford to the mediocrity of Offaly/Dublin and then the heights of Limerick, twice, and Tipperary.

Not only is now Cork matching the top teams in physicality and aggression but they have a big advantage in pace. Again, back in 2004/05, Cork won their last two All-Irelands with a team containing great pace. Think of the O’Connor brothers, Ben and Jerry, marvellous pace over the ground. This new Cork team contains players with great pace and was the main reason they were able to beat Limerick twice in the championship. In full flow, running at teams, Cork are a delight to watch, and, even better, they have subs on the bench who are even faster. When Cork learns to use these subs properly, they will be nigh unbeatable. If Cork are to beat this more experienced Clare team it will be by using their advantage in pace.

So what could bring the Liam McCarthy Cup to Cork in 2024, for the first time in 19 long years? First off is the fierce pace contained in this team and which will be needed if Cork are to score the goals that will be needed to land the title. The new-found physicality displayed against Limerick and Tipp. The improved pucking out by goalkeeper Patrick Collins, which gives Cork a real chance of winning possession. The sheer size, determination and fielding ability of Robert Downey at centre back, a problem position for Cork in recent seasons. The return after injury of Ciarán Joyce as his competitiveness and aggression are vital around the half-back line.

The outstanding form of Darragh Fitzgibbon, making him the most consistent midfielder in hurling this year. The leadership, work rate, experience and sheer heart of Séamus Harnedy. The exuberance, hurling ability and innocence of young Shane Barrett on the forty. The guided missiles of Declan Dalton from way out the pitch, what a weapon he is in Cork’s armoury. The sheer size, power and scoring ability of the ever-improving Brian Hayes. The lethal threat of Alan Connolly in the vicinity of the opponents’ goal. The presence of legend Patrick Horgan who cannot be allowed to disappear without that medal.

The colour, noise and will-to-win of Cork’s red army of supporters, a 16th man when the going got tough all the year. But without a doubt, the chief factor driving Cork to this title must be the 19 years of hurling hunger and famine since last we saw the Liam McCarthy Cup in Cork. Yes, Clare want it badly, too, but no way can they match the hunger of the whole county of Cork on this occasion. This was truly a hurling famine, it just cannot be allowed to go on any longer and it won’t. When Cork land their 31st title on Sunday, the famine will be over, the good days will be back. Rebels Abú.