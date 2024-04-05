Cork will face Kerry in both Munster U16 A and B finals

BY GER McCARTHY

CORK’S U16A and U16B teams qualified for 2024 Munster LGFA finals following victories over Limerick last weekend.

SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch was the venue for the double-header between Cork and Limerick. That’s because the original venue, Mallow GAA grounds, fell victim to the inclement weather.

Denis Mulvihill’s U16As were eager to conclude their Munster LGFA championship with a perfect record. Having overcome Kerry 4-11 to 0-8 the previous weekend, Cork took on Limerick, looking to make it five wins out of five.

The Rebels used the occasion to make 15 changes from their previous outing. Limerick showed no signs of nerves however and led 1-4 to 0-4 at the short whistle. Cork were not to be denied and, thanks to a superb individual display from captain Caoimhe Geraghty, turned things around in the second period. Geraghty finished with eight points in a 0-15 to 1-7 Cork victory. Carla O’Regan (0-2), Evelyn McCarthy, Ellen Connolly, Megan Barrett, Ava Coughlan and Lauren Finnegan (0-1 each) completed the winners’ total. As a result, Cork will face Kerry in the 2024 Munster LGFA U16A final on Sunday, April 21st.

***

Kenneth Burns’ Cork U16Bs took on Limerick in the final round of the Sharon O’Keefe Munster Championship group stages having secured their provincial final berth the previous weekend. A hard-fought 2-11 to 0-6 defeat of Kerry cemented the Rebels’ place in this year’s U16B provincial decider.

West Cork’s Aislinn Santry (Rosscarbery), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers) have been prominent Cork U16B players this term.

On the day, Cork registered a convincing 2-17 to 0-4 win thanks to Orlaith Murphy (2-5), Sorcha O’Rourke (0-5), Rachel Murphy (0-2), Ciara O’Regan, Theresa Dorgan, Orna Higgins, Ciara O’Keefe and Katie Crowley (0-1 each) scores. Cork will take on Kerry in the 2024 Sharon O’Keefe U16B decider on Sunday, April 14th.

***

Jamie Cronin’s Cork minors face a tough test away to Tipperary in the final round of the 2024 Munster LGFA minor championship on Saturday.

A place in this year’s final is on the line against a talented Tipp outfit. Cork are in excellent form however, having accounted for Clare, Kerry and Waterford before a 4-20 to 1-4 defeat of Limerick last time out.

West Cork’s Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven), Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Maebh Collins (all Ilen Rovers), Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (both Kinsale), Allie Tobin, Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) and Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) will be hoping to make their presence felt against the premier county.

The Cork U14A and U14B panels return to the University of Limerick for another Munster LGFA blitz on Saturday, April 6th.