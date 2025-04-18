Cork U16 squads target Munster glory as Rebels U14s celebrate provincial double

A MASSIVE weekend for Cork LGFA sees the county’s two U16 squads eager to emulate their U14 counterparts provincial glories.

West Cork players were prominent in last week’s Munster LGFA U14A and U14B final successes. Ioannis O’Connell’s Cork panel faced Clare in a provincial U14A decider held in Brosna. Neither side got the upper hand during an evenly-fought first half. It was 1-3 apiece at the short whistle but Cork were much improved in the second period. Mourneabbey’s Anna O’Mullane’s scored 1-3 as the Rebels emerged 1-10 to 1-6 winners to claim the 2025 Munster LGFA U14 A championship trophy.

Fia Comerford (0-3), Kate O’Connell (0-2), Laura O’Mullane and Michela Moynihan were Cork’s other scorers.

The victorious U14A squad included West Cork representatives Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh MacCárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea).

The following night in Rathkeale, Cork followed up that success with a superb victory in the Munster LGFA Johnny Hayes ‘A’ Tournament final. Limerick were the Rebels’ opponents in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair.

The host county had the upper hand after 30 minutes, building a narrow 1-10 to 2-4 lead prior to the teams changing ends. Impressively holding off their opponents during the closing stages, Cork ran out 5-7 to 3-12 winners thanks to Ruth Kelly, Ava Murphy and Olivia King each notching 1-2. Cork’s additional scores came via Grace Higgins, Daisy McSherry (1-0 each) and Jenny Duggan (0-1).

Aoibhinn McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Hurley, Claire Healy, Grace Holland (all St Colum’s), Caragh McCarthy (Bantry Blues), Sally McAuley (Clonakilty) and Hannah O’Sullivan (Beara) have done West Cork and Beara proud with their combined efforts so far this year.

Whilst the Cork U14Bs season has concluded, the Cork U14As will shortly begin preparations for an important All-Ireland grading blitz on Saturday, May 3rd.

***

Hot on the heels of last week’s Cork U14A and U14B Munster LGFA final double-success, the Rebels’ U16A and U16B panels face testing provincial deciders over a busy Easter weekend.

Kenneth Burns’ Cork team rounded off their Munster LGFA U16A round-robin section with a fifth consecutive victory to finish top of the standings. A 4-22 to 1-6 win away to Clare cemented Burns’ side’s provincial final berth as well as maintaining their perfect championship record.

Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley (2-1), Róisín Ní Liatháin (1-5) and Ilen Rovers’ Carla O’Regan (0-7) top scored for the winners. Kinsale’s Áine Kearney (1-1), Courcey Rovers’ Katie Crowley (0-3), Niamh O’Connor (0-2), Evie McMahon, Castlehaven’s Amy McCarthy and Lauren O’Connor (0-1) also featured on Cork’s scoresheet.

Mallow is the venue for Sunday’s Munster U16A Championship decider against Kerry at 4pm. West Cork’s other representatives Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (both Kinsale) and Muireann O’Shea (Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh) will be involved.

The Cork U16Bs are also in Munster LGFA Sharon O’Keeffe tournament final action this weekend. A fifth provincial round-robin championship win was attained thanks to a 2-14 to 1-1 triumph over Clare. Abby Leahy (1-1), Brianna Lynch (0-4), Beara’s Michaela O’Sullivan (1-0), Tadhg Mac Carthaigh’s Ella O’Sullivan, Faye Hanratty (0-3 each), Fiona O’Connell (0-2) and Faye Larkin (0-1) were on target for Kevin Walsh’s side.

That outcome saw Cork finish joint-top of the Munster U16 Sharon O’Keefe table with four wins and one draw alongside Tipperary, who the Rebels face in this weekend’s provincial decider. West Cork’s Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon) and Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) will line out for Cork in that encounter.

***

The Cork minors have already secured their place in the 2025 provincial final irrespective of the outcome of this weekend’s trip to Glenfesk, county Kerry. Four championship victories out of four means Kieran O’Shea’s panel have already booked their place in the minor decider with a game to spare. Three points behind in second place, nothing less than a win will suffice for the Kingdom to be certain of joining Cork in the final.

West Cork’s Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (all Kinsale), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Allie Tobin and Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) will all be involved in that upcoming Munster minor decider.