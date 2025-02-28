Cork U16 A team too strong for Tipperary

CORK got their 2025 Munster LGFA U16A and U16B campaigns off to positive starts against Tipperary last Sunday.

Inclement weather played havoc with last weekend’s Munster fixture-list. Thankfully, following some late venue changes, both of Cork’s scheduled provincial ties went ahead as planned.

Kenneth Burns’ U16As beat Tipperary 2-14 to 1-4 in their Munster championship opener at the rearranged venue of Fethard Town Park. A powerful first-half display saw the Rebels dominate possession and, despite difficult weather conditions, build a 1-9 to 0-2 interval advantage.

Unable to close the gap, Tipperary couldn’t prevent their opponents from registering a convincing victory. All 14 substitutes were used by a Cork team in which Lauren O’Connor top scored with 1-2.

Team captain Ava Coughlan starred for the winners on an afternoon Orlaith McGrath (1-0), Ilen Rovers’ Carla O’Regan (0-3), Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley, Sorcha O’Rourke, Shauna Keane (0-2 each), Roisin Ní Liathain, Katie Crowley and Niamh O’Connor (0-1 each) got on the score-sheet.

West Cork’s Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers), and Muireann O’Shea (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) were also involved.

Last weekend’s other Munster LGFA U16A results saw Limerick overcome Clare 4-6 to 3-6 following a cracking game in Martinstown. Waterford and Kerry drew 1-8 apiece in Killarney. The Kingdom are Cork’s next opponents in round two of the provincial competition which is scheduled for this coming weekend.

***

The Cork U16Bs and Tipperary couldn’t be separated in the opening round of the Sharon O’Keefe tournament at the University of Limerick campus.

A high-scoring encounter ended 4-6 to 2-12 on one of the university’s 4G playing surfaces. Kevin Walsh’s side were guilty of conceding some sloppy goals and saw a one-point lead turn into an eight-point second half deficit.

Cork fought back impressively however and, deep into injury-time, captain Claire Hughes earned her county a draw via a terrific long-range effort. Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s Ella O’Sullivan kicked 0-5 on an afternoon, Fiona O’Connell (1-2), Blaithin Cunniffe (1-0), Faye Hanratty, Isabelle O’Callaghan (0-2 each) and Claire Hughes (0-1) scored for Cork.

Other top performers included Kate O’Mahony, Emma Walsh and Ella O’Sullivan.

West Cork and Beara’s other representatives on this year’s Cork U16B panel are Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara).

Elsewhere in the Sharon O’Keefe Tournament, Clare edged Limerick 2-5 to 2-3 and Kerry overcame Waterford 3-11 to 1-6. Round 2 of the Munster U16B takes place this weekend with Cork entertaining Kerry, Tipperary travelling to Limerick and Clare hosting Waterford.