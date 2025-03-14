CORK LGFA U21: Clinical Kate Carey hits 2-10 to inspire Ilen, Caheragh’s history-making U21s win

We round up all the action from the Cork LGFA U21 championships including wins for Castlehaven, Bandon and Ibane Gaels

A HECTIC weekend of Cork LGFA U21 county championship club action saw Kinsale, Castlehaven, Ilen Rovers, Bandon, Ibane Ladies and Tadhg MacCarthaigh amongst West Cork’s winners.

Kinsale were pushed to the limit before seeing off Naomh Abán to cement a Cork U21A county semi-final berth. Down 0-8 to 2-3 at the interval, the hosts redoubled their efforts to emerge 3-11 to 2-8 winners.

Cork senior Lydia McDonagh (1-4), Allanagh Hoare (1-0), Joanne Kelly (0-2), Clare O’Connell and Róisín Lehane (0-1 each) scored for the Ballyvourney club. Catherine Murphy (1-5) top scored for a Kinsale team in which Mary Claire Murphy (1-1), Cork minor Caoimhe Horgan (0-3), Áine Kearney (1-0), Cork minor Maisie O’Callaghan and Kate Redmond (0-1 each) were also on the scoreboard.

The West Cork club will face Éire Óg in the U21A county semi-finals after the Ovens club edged Glanmire 4-6 to 2-10. Nevaeh O’Connell and Lucy Greene netted for Glanmire but Méabh McGoldrick (1-3), Sadhbh McGoldrick (1-1), Ciara O’Brien, Niamh O’Shea (1-0 each), Orlaith Cahalane and Orlaith Cremin (0-1 each) scores sent Éire Óg through.

Clonakilty missed out on a last-four berth in the same competition following a 0-12 to 0-11 loss at home to Aghada in Ahamilla. Síofra Pattwell (0-5), Cork senior Katie O’Driscoll (0-4), Aoife O’Flynn Meade and Ciara White (0-1 each) completed Clon’s total. Kate O’Donovan, Ciara White and Ella O’Sullivan were the pick of the West Cork side’s top performers.

Cork senior Abigail Ring contributed nine points (seven frees) of Agahda’s 0-12. Kaitlin Smith (0-3), Maisie McRae, Ava Coughlan and Amelia Cooper also scored for an Aghada team that will take on Mourneabbey, who overcame St Val’s, in the county semi-finals. Amy Sheppard (4-3), Grace Kelleher (0-2) and Lauren Barrett (0-1) scored in St Val’s 5-12 to 4-6 loss.

***

Castlehaven will travel to Erin’s Own in the last four of this year’s Cork LGFA U21B county championship. The West Cork club rattled the net five times in overcoming Bride Rovers 5-13 to 3-4 last weekend. Their semi-final opponents edged Douglas 3-10 to 1-10.

On the opposite side of the draw, Nemo Rangers were too strong for O’Donovan Rossa following a 1-14 to 1-7 win in Capwell. The Skibbereen side trailed by five points at the interval and were unable to bridge the gap to an impressive Nemo despite Cork minor Éabha O’Donovan’s 1-6 and Orla McCarthy’s 1-1. Rangers will face a Rockbán side that defeated Mallow 2-6 to 0-6 in the semi-finals.

***

There is plenty of interest in this year’s Cork LGFA U21C county championship with three West Cork clubs involved.

Dohenys hosted Ilen Rovers in a West Cork derby in Dunmanway last Saturday. Despite trailing after quarter of an hour, an up-and-coming Ilen team rebounded and built a 2-10 to 0-8 interval lead. Three second-half goals sealed Rovers’ victory on an afternoon Dohenys, despite a gutsy effort, lost 5-16 to 0-11.

Ava O’Donovan and Rachel McCarthy each scored five points with Gemma O’Mahony adding a white flag to complete Dohenys’ total. Maggie Collins also impressed for the home team.

Ilen Rovers’ championship triumph was sealed by Cork minor Kate Carey’s superb individual return of 2-10. Maebh Collins (2-0), Maria Connolly (1-1), Cork senior Emma Hurley (0-3) and Cork U16 Carla O’Regan (0-2) also contributed. Ilen’s next challenge is a county semi-final against Ballincollig who ousted Valley Rovers 5-14 to 2-5.

Bandon are also through to the U21C championship's last four thanks to a rousing 6-7 to 2-14 victory at home to Youghal. Four first-half goals laid the foundation for the Lilywhites’ success with Hannah Buckley, Clodagh Barry, Jess Bolster, Ella Cullinane, Aisling O’Connor, Kate O’Connor and Laura Cummins amongst their best players. Next up is a semi-final meeting with Carrigaline who overcame Inch Rovers 1-8 to 1-2.

***

Another West Cork derby took place in the Cork LGFA U21D county championship. Bantry Blues travelled to Ibane Ladies but it was the latter who booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 1-12 to 1-5 win. Lainey Barry (1-1), Meadhbh Sammon, Ali O’Sullivan, Faye Hurley and Aoife Kingston (0-1 each) scored for the Blues. Ellen O’Riordan (1-3), Jill McCarthy (0-4), Aoibhinn McKeogh, Ella Cahalane (0-2 each) and Seodhna Walsh (0-1) efforts sent Ibane through.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh made history by fielding their first-ever U21 team in last Saturday’s U21E county championship quarter-final away to Killavullen. A high-scoring encounter went the West Cork club’s way, 7-13 to 5-7, thanks to Ella O’Sullivan (2-3), Amy McKennedy (2-2), Natalie Dempsey (2-0), Kathlyn McCarthy (1-1), Alia O’Sullivan (0-6) and Sophie O’Sullivan (0-1) scores.

In the same grade, Macroom ended Beara’s aspirations following a 3-9 to 1-11 quarter-final victory. Despite the loss, Ellie O’Sullivan, Sinead Murphy (0-4 each), Grace Kington (1-1) and Anna Dowling (0-2) scored for battling Beara. Rosscarbery’s rescheduled quarter-final against St Michael’s takes place this weekend.

There were wins for St Colum’s, 3-12 to 0-13, over Abhainn Dalla in the U21F county championship and for Courcey Rovers at home to Muintir Gabriels. Despite the loss, Muintir Gabriels put in a valiant effort with Lucy Hurley netting two goals and Karen Dukelow adding a point. Courtney's and St Colum's will meet in the county semi-finals.