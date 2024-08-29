Cork LGFA Championship wins for Rosscarbery, Bantry Blues and Ibane Gaels

BY GER McCARTHY

WEST Cork’s senior clubs failed to register any Cork LGFA county championship wins but there was better news for the region’s intermediate and junior representatives this past weekend.

Castlehaven welcomed county champions Mourneabbey to Moneyvohallane in Group 2 of the senior championship last Sunday. Despite a gutsy effort, the Haven lost 3-11 to 0-9 with Ellie McCarthy (0-5), Niamh O’Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney, Hannah Sheehy and Noreen O’Sullivan scoring. As a result, Mourneabbey moved three points clear ahead of St Val’s and Glanmire. The latter overcame Fermoy 1-12 to 0-4 thanks, in part, to Orlaith Roche’s 1-2.

Éire Óg edged Clonakilty by a point following an engrossing Group 1 clash in Ahamilla. Down 2-5 to 1-6 at the break, Clonakilty fought back valiantly before suffering a 3-7 to 2-9 loss. Sinead O’Donovan top scored with 2-2 in a game Ciara Ryan, Katie O’Driscoll, Aisling Moloney and Moria Barrett also featured on Clon’s scoresheet. Sadhbh McGoldrick’s two goals along with Laura Cleary’s 0-4, Orlaith Cremin’s 1-1 plus additional Meabh Kelleher and Orlaith Cahalane efforts earned the Ovens club their victory.

Aghada maintained their undefeated Group 1 start thanks to a 2-18 to 2-11 win over Bride Rovers. Emma Farmer (1-8), Hannah Looney (0-5) and Christine Moran (1-0) were on target for the Group 1 pacesetters.

O’Donovan Rossa’s 1-9 to 0-11 victory at home to Naomh Abán maintained the Skibbereen club's unblemished start atop the Cork LGFA intermediate round-robin standings. Naomh Abán remain three points behind in joint-second place alongside Rosscarbery who overcame Valley Rovers following a tight encounter.

Ross won their second IFC game, 3-1 to 0-9, courtesy of Sandra O’Donoghue, Kelliane French and Ciara O’Rourke goals. Eimear Kiely (0-3), Kate Wall, Laoise Collins (0-2 each), Shona Cronin and Kim Muckian (0-1 each) were on target for Rovers. Inch Rovers got off the mark in the IFC thanks to a 4-16 to 0-4 success away to Donoughmore. The top four ranked teams (out of seven competing clubs) will progress to the semi-finals once the round-robin stage concludes.

Bantry Blues moved joint-top of the Cork LGFA junior A county championship standings following a high-scoring encounter with Rockbán. The West Cork club and in-form team of this year’s JAFC registered a superb 6-12 to 4-7 triumph away from home with Sarah Bishop firing 2-4. Rachel Murphy (1-4), Holly Sheehan (1-1), Megan McSweeney (1-1), Mairead Dullea (1-0), Eve Murphy and Ella McCarthy also scored for the Blues. Elsewhere, Dohenys defeated Midleton 2-7 to 1-6 to make it two wins from two and join Bantry at the top of the table.

Ibane Ladies are up and running in the Cork LGFA JBFC following a 6-20 to 2-6 win at home to Courcey Rovers. Orlaith Deasy (2-4), Ellen O’Riordan (2-2), Katelyn Dineen (1-2), Aoibhinn McKeogh (1-1), Roisin Ní Bhuachalla (0-5) and Sarah Harte (0-3) were on Ibane’s scoresheet. Also in Group 2, Erin’s Own overcame Watergrasshill 5-9 to 1-3.

Tadhg Mac Carthaigh got their junior B championship campaign underway with a narrow loss away to Nemo Rangers. Level 0-9 apiece at the interval, Nemo won 1-15 to 0-14 at the end of an engaging Group 1 clash. Jennifer Collins, Ellen Hurley (0-3 each), Amy McKennedy, Clodagh O’Neill, Rachel Leonard (0-2 each), Kate McCarthy and Katie Kingston (0-1 each) scored for a battling Tadhg Mac Carthaigh. In the same group, Carrigaline beat Bishopstown 3-14 to 6-2.

Bandon are still searching for their first junior D championship victory after losing 5-6 to 3-9 at home to Ballinhassig. Kate McLoughlin (2-5) top scored for the Lilywhites with Ava Long, Clodagh Barry and Annemarie Troy also contributing.

Muintir Gabriels lost to Kildorrery in the JEFC while, in the JFFC, St. Colum’s were held to a 2-10 to 2-10 draw by Grenagh. Elsewhere in the junior F grade, an improving Keelnameela put in a terrific effort before losing 2-9 to 1-7 away to Mitchelstown. Meadhbh Coomey (1-2), Rachel O’Sullivan (0-2), Lauren Walsh, Grace McCarthy and Gene Crowley (0-1) were amongst Keelnameela’s scorers.