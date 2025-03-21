Cork can confirm Division 1A final spot with win against Tipperary

AS starts to league campaigns go, this has been a good one for the Cork camogie team.

After back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2023 and ’24, the Rebels have won their first three games in the Very Camogie League Division 1A to sit top of the table. The Rebels haven’t won a league title since 2013 and are determined to break their duck this year, however they face their toughest of the year this Saturday.

Ger Manley’s side play second-placed Tipperary in The Ragg in Thurles (2pm) where a win would send Cork through to a league final with one game to spare.

Cork have the most points (six), most scored (5-47) and least conceded (0-31) after three games of the league, emphasising the superiority right now.

What’s more, they always have one half where they more or less finish off the game in 2025. Against Waterford, they won 2-10 to 0-8 overall (2-7 to 0-2 up in first-half). In their away trip to Dublin, they won 0-20 to 0-10 (0-13 to 0-2 up at half-time). Finally, against Kilkenny, they beat them 3-17 to 0-13 (won the second-half 2-10 to 0-4).

Saoirse McCarthy has scored 2-6 in three games and despite her current commute up and down from Dublin this year, is in tremendous form. Sorcha McCartan (0-20), Orlaith Cahalane (1-3) and Ciara O’Sullivan (1-3) have impressed too, as have Clodagh Finn and Kate Wall who have grabbed their starting opportunities.

Even fringe players from 2024 are getting game time with Millie Condon starting midfield against Kilkenny for example. That and with seasoned campaigners such as Méabh Cahalane, Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson and Laura Tracey all excelling, it is looking good.

Cork are doing well but the Premier County are unbeaten too in the league so far, drawing against Dublin (1-10 to 2-7) before beating Kilkenny (0-16 to 1-8) and Galway (2-14 to 1-13). Denis Kelly’s team are the league holders and are the front-runners in attempting to break the Cork-Galway-Kilkenny dominance triangle.

Grace O’Brien is their top scorer so far with 1-22 and has shone in the absence of their star forward Cait Devane. Clodagh McIntyre is another forward Cork need to watch, she’s hit 1-6 this season and is a threat with her pace in particular proving troublesome for defences. Tipp have the second-best attack (3-40) and second-tighest defence (4-28) in the league so they look to be Cork’s toughest competition.

Having said that, Ger Manley’s side will be confident in adding a fourth win to their impressive early season form and being ever closer to their first league title in 12 years.