Cork camogie celebrates hat-trick of Munster wins

THREE Munster camogie titles made it a bank holiday weekend to remember for the Cork minors and U16s, including their West Cork representatives.

It was a hectic couple of days for manager Mossy O’Sullivan and the Cork camogie minors. The Rebels hosted Clare in a rearranged Munster semi-final in Charleville on Thursday evening. If successful, a scheduled provincial decider awaited in the Fethard Sports Complex, Tipperary, on bank holiday Monday.

Amid difficult weather conditions, Cork built a 1-4 to 0-2 interval lead over the Banner. Improving as the half progressed, Cork ran out 2-14 to 0-5 winners thanks to an even spread of scorers. Rachel Murphy (0-6), Ally Mulkerrins, Shona Cronin (1-1 each), Ava McAuliffe (0-3), Clara Murphy (0-2) and Aoife Cottrell (0-1) were on target for the winners. That outcome saw Mossy O’Sullivan’s side qualify for a Munster camogie final showdown with Limerick.

Windy conditions made life awkward for both teams in Fethard on Monday afternoon. Limerick made full use of the elements in the opening half, leading 0-5 to 0-2 after quarter of an hour. An Ally Mulkerrins goal helped Cork get back into the game and the sides were level, 1-5 to 0-8, early in the second period.

A cracking end to an entertaining Munster decider saw Cork restrict Limerick to ten points and emerge two-point victors, 1-9 to 0-10. Rachel Murphy (0-5), Ally Mulkerrins (1-1), Aoife Cottrell (0-2) and Clara Murphy (0-1) scored for the newly-crowned Munster camogie minor champions.

Carbery’s Meabh O’Brien (Enniskeane) is on this year’s Cork minor panel. Shona Cronin (Valley Rovers) and Catherine Murphy (Kinsale) also celebrated their county’s provincial triumph at the minor A grade.

That win came hot on the heels of Cork’s U16A and U16Bs also lifting Munster camogie trophies last weekend.

The Rebels U16Bs faced Tipperary in Monday’s Munster final at a windswept Bishopstown. Deirdre Twomey’s young Cork side were celebrating at the final whistle following a comprehensive 3-17 to 1-1 win. Carbery’s Breffni Kelly (Bandon) as well as Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) and Tara Hennessy (Valley Rovers) were on the victorious Cork panel.

Prior to last Monday’s bank holiday double-header, the Cork camogie U16As got the county’s triple-trophy haul off to a perfect start. The Rebels took on Clare and built an impressive 4-7 to 1-4 half-time lead. Maintaining a high tempo, Cork ran out convincing 6-12 to 2-6 winners with Leah Ryan (2-1), Cliona Harte (1-3), Léa Melliouin (1-2), Sarah Galvin, Lauren O’Connor (1-1), Amber Bishop, Leah McCarthy, Lexi Manley and Ciara O’Regan (0-1 each) amongst their scorers.

The Carbery division’s Leah McCarthy (Kilbree), Cliona Harte (Barryroe) and Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy) were part of the Cork U16As provincial success.

The 2025 Cork Camogie U17 development panel was announced last week – Clodagh Barry (Bandon), Laoise O’Driscoll (Kilbrittain/Timoleague) and Maria O’Donovan (Barryroe) will represent Carbery.