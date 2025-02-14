Conor Cahalane can add quality to Cork midfield

TRANSFER Deadline Day may have closed early last week, but the Cork footballers sprung a surprise late in the week when it was revealed that Castlehaven midfielder Conor Cahalane is training with the Rebels.

Having been a notable omission from the Cork senior hurling panel, football boss John Cleary moved fast to get Cahalane on board, as The Southern Star revealed on Friday evening.

It’s a move that will bring some much-needed competition for places in Cork’s midfield. With Ian Maguire ruled out for the Westmeath game this Saturday, having not featured in the first two rounds of the Division 2 league campaign, it’s clear the footballers need bodies around the middle of the park. Maybe Cahalane can provide a solution.

It is a surprise that Conor Cahalane (27) hasn’t been on a Cork inter-county football panel up until now because, arguably, he has been the standout midfielder in the county premier senior football championship in the last few seasons.

He has played a big part in the Haven’s two-in-a-row success, especially in 2023 where he started every game where the West Cork side won the Munster title. Last season’s club campaign saw Cahalane hampered by injury, but fully fit he is a key man for the Haven.

The former Cork hurler is a box-to-box player with a big engine. A physically strong footballer, he does pop up with a score, as shown against Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes in 2024.

The new football rules mean that long kick-outs have become even more paramount and Cahalane made the Haven better in retaining position from long restarts. In 2023, when he was fully fit, they retained 78 percent against St Finbarr’s, 75 percent against Nemo Rangers, 83 percent against Cratloe (Munster) and 67 percent against St Brigid’s (All-Ireland semi-final).

In 2024, when Cahalane missed a lot of minutes due to injury, other than their meeting with the Barrs where they retained 81 percent, Castlehaven struggled going long against Nemo and particularly against Dr Crokes. Cork have lost over half their long kickouts in their first two league games against Meath and Down and it is one area that needs work on. Cahalane could help answer that problem.

John Cleary knows what Cahalane can offer better than most, so this is a late signing we’ll all watch with interest.