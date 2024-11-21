Confusion reigns as Kilbrittain hurlers advance

Kilbrittain 2-12

Aghabullogue 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was all drama and confusion in the closing minutes of this cracking Co-op Superstores county junior B hurling semi-final in Newcestown.

Immediately after the game, Aghabullogue players and mentors, plus Kilbrittain mentors, surrounded the referee trying to ascertain what the final score was. Little wonder as we all wondered what was happening.

The story on Sunday unfolded thus. At half time the scoreboard read Kilbrittain 2-6, Aghabullogue 1-9, as did our own score-sheet, plus the views of all those around us. However, the referee insisted that the scoreboard was wrong and that his official score was Kilbrittain 2-7, Aghabullogue 1-8, putting Kilbrittain two points ahead. On the referee’s instructions the scoreboard was changed to 2-7 to 1-8.

As the game entered injury time after a hectic finish, the score on the scoreboard read Kilbrittain 2-12, Aghabullogue 1-14, as did our score-sheet, Kilbrittain a point in front. Then the drama started.

Aghabullogue were awarded a scoreable free, 50 metres out, and to the surprise of all the mentors near us on the Aghabullogue sideline, the free-taker Aodán Healy, immaculate on his frees all day, after a short chat with the referee, went for a goal instead of an equalising point. Apparently, the referee informed him that his side was two points behind and that the scoreboard was wrong again. Twice more, from a free and a 65, Aghabullogue went for goals, all efforts being repulsed by a tigerish Kilbrittain rearguard.

Cue the final whistle and pandemonium all round, with the referee adamant that the final score was 2-12 to 1-13 in favour of Kilbrittain, who advanced to the county final against Fr O’Neill’s.

What of the game itself? This was a real battle in November, of an extremely high standard for the B grade. Daniel Dineen opened the scoring for Aghabullogue but it was Kilbrittain, against the strong breeze, who got the better start when Luke Griffin pointed, Conor Hogan raced through for a superb solo goal in the third minute and Cian O’Leary followed with a point. Barry Kendellen and Éamonn Lyons (free) swapped points before Aghabullogue hit a good patch, with Daniel Dineen lording midfield.

Following a Seán O’Connell point, Dineen raced through only to see his shot saved by Kilbrittain goalkeeper Eoin McCarthy. Aodán Healy was on hand to crash the rebound to the net and the game was tied. A point by Dineen had Aghabullogue in front, 1-4 to 1-3, at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began in dramatic style when a long-range free from Éamonn Lyons hopped into the net but that was the signal for Aghabullogue to up their game again. They had points from Healy (2), Tony O’Flynn, and Barry Kendellen to lead by two. Back came Kilbrittain with points from Lyons (free) and Griffin and then Healy and Lyons swapped frees to leave the official score at 2-7 to 1-8 at half time.

Again Dineen opened the scoring for Aghabullogue in the second half but with the breeze Kilbrittain began to take control, with John Murphy, James O’Donovan, Fionn Ustianowski prominent in defence, Séamus O’Sullivan holding midfield and Luke Griffin, Éamonn Lyons and Patrick O’Mahony impressing in attack.

Kilbrittain controlled the third quarter and the stronger Aghabullogue began to get on top in the last quarter, with the game developing into a shoot-out between the free-takers. Both Lyons and Healy converted four placed balls each with Healy also hitting one from play. Conor Hogan for Kilbrittain also pointed from play.

Kilbrittain built up a three-point lead only for Aghabullogue to pull them back level in the 63rd minute. Lyons converted a 64th minute free that seemed to be the winner for Kilbrittain only for the referee to intervene, Aghabullogue going for goals in the chaotic closing minutes. The official final score was 2-12 to 1-13.

‘There was some confusion there at the end alright, but it was a great battle and we’re through to the county final,’ said a relieved Kilbrittain manager Damien Desmond.

‘This was real championship hurling and anything could have happened. Our two goals against the wind in the first half were vital but we missed some scores in the second half. They did most of the hurling in that second half but in fairness, our backs were outstanding, stood up man for man and defended hard. We’ve been preaching all year about work rate, blocks and hooks and the lads gave us that today.’

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Éamonn Lyons 1-7f; Conor Hogan 1-1; Luke Griffin 0-2; Cian O’Leary 0-1.

Aghabullogue: Aodán Healy 1-8 (6f); Daniel Dineen 0-3; Barry Kendellen 0-2; Seán O’Connell, Tony O’Flynn 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Mikolaj Kalitka, John Murphy, Kevin O’Neill; Ivan Burke, James O’Donovan, Fionn Ustianowski; Séamus O’Sullivan, Paudie Brennan; Luke Griffin, Éamonn Lyons, Pat O’Mahony; Conor Hogan, Cian O’Leary, Oisín Gillain.

Subs: Patrick O’Mahony for P Brennan (35), James Ahern for C O’Leary (45), Keith Hunt for P O’Mahony (58).

Aghabullogue: Ian Barry-Murphy; Denis Quinlan, Aidan Barry-Murphy, Daniel O’Leary; Jerome Corkery, Killian Barry-Murphy, Oisín O’Connell; Daniel Dineen, Shane Bermingham; Barry Kendellen, Seán O’Connell, Odhran O’Connell; Paudie Twomey, Aodán Healy, Tony O’Flynn.

Sub: Niall Barry-Murphy for B Kendellen (35).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).