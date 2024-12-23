Concerns raised over West Cork greenway plan

CONCERNS over land division, privacy, the effect on nature, property values, and a lack of prior consultation were part of the feedback collated by Cork County Council regarding plans for the West Cork Greenway project.

Following the public unveiling of the options for routes last July, a report was published last week highlighting the main issues which arose during the consultations, held in Skibbereen and Schull.

The phase 2 feedback, now available on the greenway website, also revealed which suggested routes proved most popular with the public.

Of the three routes – Skibbereen to Drimoleague, to Baltimore and to Schull – the most popular route was the Baltimore option, though the project planners may still go ahead with all three options.

A total of 369 submissions were received during the consultation period. Of these submissions, 259 were received via an online questionnaire, 10 were written responses and 100 emails were received.

At the Schull consultation, 48 people signed in, while 78 people signed in on the first day of the Skibbereen event, and 107 on the second.

The organisers pointed out that where several members of a group or family attended, it may be the case that just one signed in, so the attendances may have been higher than the figures suggest.

Most responses came from the 45-54 age group, accounting for 30% of respondents.

Baltimore came out as the top choice for the greenway destination from Skibbereen but the Council also pointed out that the majority of respondents to the questionnaire (43%) identified themselves as living in Baltimore, with 41% of respondents living in Skibbereen, 14% from Schull and only 2% from Drimoleague.

Comments from the public included one person who said they hoped the project would not impact areas of important biodiversity, while another respondent feared it would greatly effect ‘peace and tranquillity, not to mention our safety concerns.’

They added: ‘It would greatly devalue our property as it borders the shoreline.’

Another suggested that any move to introduce compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) ‘would not be well received and would result in lengthy delays and increased costs for the project, as well as undermining local support.’

Some criticised the lack of notice for the events. ‘I find it disgraceful that people are only hearing word of mouth about these greenways,’ they said.

In three responses, people described the project as ‘a waste of money’ and claimed it wouldn’t be properly used.

Another said: ‘Local people are not going to cycle to shops instead of driving.’

For more, see wcgskibbereen.ie.