Collins: Togher Celtic really needed this win

TOGHER CELTIC 5

BEARA UNITED 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TOGHER Celtic climbed out of the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division relegation zone with a commanding win over Beara United at Droumleena Lawn.

This crucial relegation six-pointer saw Togher dominate in an entertaining contest on Saturday, with first-half goals from Patrick Collins, Jamie Lucey and Robbie Lucey establishing a 3-0 interval lead.

Despite an improved Beara performance in the second half, late strikes by Conor McCarthy and Cathal Daly wrapped up an emphatic 5-0 win. The result gives Togher renewed hope of retaining their Premier Division status heading into the new year.

‘One hundred per cent we needed that,’ Togher Celtic manager Johnny Collins admitted.

‘There is still a long way to go, being honest about it and we might need (other) results to go our way. Bunratty at home will be a huge game for us in February. That will be another six-pointer.

‘We probably have to win at least two more league games to be absolutely sure of staying up.

‘That’s why today’s result was so important for us. The confidence has been down lately. This time last year we were up near the top end whereas this year we are down near the bottom.

‘We are playing the same way all year but just not scoring. We sorted that out today.’

The visitors from Castletownbere entered the game bottom of the table but knowing a win would lift them above Togher, Drinagh Rangers B, and Bunratty United. Meanwhile, second-from-bottom Togher, just one point ahead, sought their third league victory of the season to escape the relegation zone.

Celtic dominated possession and territory from the outset, putting Beara under pressure via a constant stream of attacks. Robbie Lucey had an early snapshot tipped over by Beara goalkeeper Ciarán Duggan, who then made a superb point-blank save. Beara’s defence stood firm, clearing the ensuing corner off the line.

Relentless pressure paid off for the home side in the 13th minute when Patrick Collins tapped in a deep cross from close range to give Togher the lead.

Celtic created additional chances as Robbie Lucey, Niall Hurley and Luke Hurley all went close, but a combination of wasteful finishing and resolute Beara defending kept the score at 1-0.

Beara’s best spell came late in the half, with Declan Dunne, David McCarthy and Martin McCarthy testing Togher’s back four. It was all to no avail as the home team doubled their lead in the 36th minute. Jamie Lucey’s free kick from close to the halfway line evaded everyone, including goalkeeper Duggan, and nestled in the back of the net.

Things worsened for Beara just before half time, as a handball in the penalty area led to a spot kick. Robbie Lucey converted confidently, making it 3-0 at the break.

Despite trailing by three goals, Beara began the second half brightly. James Sullivan nearly broke through but lost his footing, while Kieran Darb O’Sullivan, Reuben McAtasney, and Eanna Murphy worked hard to maintain their side’s momentum.

Togher responded swiftly, with Cathal Daly and Niall Hurley forcing excellent saves from Duggan. Beara’s Declan Dunne had a rare sight on goal but fired wide, while McAtasney missed the target after Brian Horgan’s curling effort narrowly cleared the crossbar at the other end.

As Beara tired, Togher capitalised with two late goals. Substitute Conor McCarthy pounced on a Duggan parry to fire low into the net. Cathal Daly rounded off the scoring with a precise daisy-cutter into the bottom corner.

‘Winning close games is going to be the big thing between now and the end of the season,’ Johnny Collins stated.

‘A good run in the Beamish Cup, as there will be no pressure on us, might lift the lads too. There are a few games still to go but, hopefully, we will be playing in the Premier Division again next year.’

Togher Celtic: Ciarán Murray, Brian Horgan, Kevin Cotter, Ian Crowley, Jamie Lucey, Cathal Daly, Luke Hurley, Liam Creedon, Patrick Collins, Niall Hurley, Robbie Lucey.

Subs: Conor McCarthy, Andrew O’Brien, Conor Horgan, Paudie Crowley.

Beara United: Ciaran Duggan, Kieran Darb O’Sullivan, David McCarthy, Reuben McAtasney, Eanna Murphy, James Sullivan, Liam Steele, Aleksandr Spundov, Tom Dickinson, Martin McCarthy, Declan Dunne.

Subs: Oisin Hurley, Jamie Healy, Roberto Torres Garcia.

Referee: Paul McDermott.