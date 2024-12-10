Collins: ‘Our door is open for any talks’

THEIR policies may differ significantly, but there’s one place where Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins is taking inspiration from his fellow re-elected Cork South West TD Holly Cairns – her party’s steady growth.

Nationally, Independent Ireland received 3.6% of first preference votes, much larger than exit polls suggested, and Deputy Collins said it had ‘hit the post’ in a number of constituencies with Cllr Michael Clarke, Cllr Declan Geraghty, Cllr Noel Thomas narrowly missing out on seats.

‘We hit the post and went very close in a few. We have four TDs now but look at the Social Democrats – they only had three TDs until 2020. Now they have 11 seats,’ said Deputy Collins. ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day, but we are the fastest growing political party in the country.’

Whether Deputy Collins can lead his party into government remains to be seen.

He topped the poll in Cork South West for a second consecutive election while fellow deputies Michael Fitzmaurice and Richard O’Donoghue were also returned, and the party made a significant breakthrough with the election of Ken O’Flynn in Cork North Central – Independent Ireland’s first TD in a largely urban constituency.

With Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael needing just two more seats to form a government, does he expect a call?

‘Our door is open and we are happy to talk but we have had no contact from Fianna Fáil yet.

‘The ball is in their court,’ said Deputy Collins.

Fianna Fáil have had informal talks with some independents but Deputy Collins believes that such a scenario will only favour what he called ‘parish pump politics’.

‘I have been in that situation as an independent but that’s not what this country needs. Independent Ireland has policies, and a vision for government, not just parish pump politics.’

A lot could change before any new government is agreed.

The ‘red lines’ for going into government for Independent Ireland would include the reduction in vat for hospitality to 9%, guarantees on nitrates derogation and no Mercosur deal in agriculture, changes to fishing quotas, upgrading of model two hospitals like Bantry and Mallow in healthcare, and guarantees on infrastructural projects like water treatment plant upgrades.

Separately, Deputy Collins said the party is talking to newly elected independents who could come under the Independent Ireland banner for speaking rights in the Dáil, which requires a party to have five TDs.

Those TDs may not join the party but would come under its umbrella to attain speaking rights.

Senate elections will also be held in the new year and Deputy Collins is confident the party will have its first senatorial presence in the new Seanad.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that newly-elected Independent Ireland Deputy Ken O’Flynn will co-opt his father Noel O’Flynn, the former Cork North Central Fianna Fáil TD, as a councillor in the Cork City North East ward.