Collins makes a point in Skibb derby

SKIBBEREEN AFC 2

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC 2

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

JASON Collins’ 92nd minute equaliser earned Skibbereen a draw with club rivals Skibbereen Celtic in the West Cork League OBrienWaterServices.com Championship last Friday evening.

The Baltimore Road ground played host to a Championship clash under floodlights and amid sometimes difficult conditions. Thankfully, a superbly prepared playing surface permitted two attack-minded sides produce an entertaining game.

As West Cork League derbies go, this one had a bit of everything. Tied 1-1 heading towards the 90th minute, Sean Spenser’s goal looked to have won it for an ecstatic Skibb Celtic. Skibbereen roused themselves and earned a draw from the jaws of defeat thanks to Jason Collins’s injury-time leveller.

Second-placed Celtic kicked off a point ahead of third-placed Skibbereen. Heavy showers made for slippery underfoot conditions but, thankfully, the rain had abated by the time the first whistle shrilled. A lively opening quarter flew by with both teams enjoying prolonged spells of possession. Neither goalkeeper was unduly troubled until Niall O’Regan forced Celtic’s Odhran Herlihy into a point-blank stop. Luke Connolly shot narrowly wide in reply, as Skibbereen settled to their task.

Celtic threatened sporadically but reminded their opponents of their attacking threat when Luke O’Sullivan’s free kick rattled a crossbar after 18 minutes. The best chance of the half fell to Niall O’Regan midway through the first 45 minutes. O’Regan sprung Celtic’s offside trap but angled his shot wide as Herlihy rushed from his line.

The designated hosts would regret not converting their territorial dominance into goals when Skibb Celtic opened the scoring after 26 minutes. Luke O’Sullivan had already sounded a warning from an earlier set-piece. A second free-kick opportunity saw Celtic’s winger make no mistake via a venomous effort. Encouraged by that strike, Celtic went close to doubling their advantage when Gearoid O’Driscoll headed wide from a corner.

Skibbereen stuck to their patient approach and equalised after 37 minutes. Niall O’Regan was on the end of a flowing move and brilliantly found the bottom corner. No further scoring saw the sides restart tied one apiece.

Mark Collins’ half-time introduction offered Skibbereen a fresh attacking threat. Collins almost made an immediate impact as the striker came within the width of a post of edging his side in front. Celtic survived that scare and were thankful to goalkeeper Odhran Herlihy for a marvellous double-save to keep the score at 1-1.

Under pressure from a succession of corners, Skibb Celtic counter-attacked and almost capitalised. A rare defensive mistake presented Eoin O’Donovan with an opportunity but his goal-bound attempt was blocked. Fraying tempers resulted in a slew of yellow cards in a derby played at cup-tie intensity throughout the closing 15 minutes.

Chances kept coming as Mark Collins peppered Celtic’s penalty box with crosses prior to Jack O’Brien bursting through only to miss the target. Both teams finished with 10 players following late Donagh Courtney (Celtic) and Conor Hourihane (Skibbereen) dismissals. That was only the beginning of the late drama.

With time almost up, Sean Spenser found the net to seemingly earn Celtic all three points. Jason Collins had other ideas however, and his injury-time goal made it 2-2. Both teams had to settle for a share of the points, a fair reflection of an enjoyable game.

SKIBBEREEN AFC: Liam Dearle, Jason O’Donovan, Jack O’Brien, Conor Hourihane, JP Reen, Luke Connolly, Aaron O’Sullivan, Ronan Collins, John O’Donovan (captain), Niall O’Regan, Daniel O’Shea.

Substitutes: Dylan Heaton Jones, Jason Collins, Ryan Hourihane, Michael O’Regan, Conor O’Brien, Mark Collins, Denis O’Regan.

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC: Odhran Herlihy, Shane McCarthy, Donal Hurley (captain), Gearoid O’Driscoll, Ultan O’Donovan, Luke O’Sullivan, Adam O’Donovan, Eoin O’Donovan, Charles McCarthy, Conor Hurley, Oscar Egan.

Substitutes: Daniel Lasa O’Regan, Donagh Courtney, Eoin Whooley, Liam Browne, Cian O’Mahony, Ronan McCarthy, Sean Spenser.

Referee: Tim McDermott.