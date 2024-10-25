Collins hails Haven's transition

CASTLEHAVEN captain Mark Collins has evolved as a footballer during a glittering career but remains primed and ready to lead his club into battle against Nemo Rangers. Sunday’s Premier SFC county decider sees two familiar foes come face to face at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mark Collins has been there, done that, during his senior club playing career in the famous blue and white jersey. Now the Castlehaven captain is ready to go to war once again. ‘You can never take a county final for granted,’ Collins told The Southern Star. ‘We were absolutely ecstatic after getting over the Barrs in the semi-finals. Everyone is really looking forward to another final against Nemo. We have had some great battles with them over the last few years. I’m really looking forward to another one on Sunday.’

Castlehaven emerged from a tough qualifying group including Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, and St Michaels to gain automatic qualification for the Premier SFC semi-finals where they beat old rivals St Finbarr’s on the back of Brian Hurley’s standout individual display.