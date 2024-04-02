Colin Cronin excited to join Fox Motorsport Ginetta Junior line-up

THE future of the Cronin motorsport dynasty looks in safe hands as the youngest of the four brothers, Colin, has joined Fox Motorsport’s line-up for the Ginetta Junior Championship.

The Ballylickey teenager (16) is following in his brothers’ footsteps as Keith, Daniel and Robert are all making their mark, and now Colin is set to, too.

Managed by international sportscar champion Matt Griffin, Colin has spent four years racing go-karts, debuting in Ireland and moving into the intensely-competitive European and Benelux Championships in the X30 division in 2022-23.

A wet Anglesey circuit was the venue for his Ginetta Junior test debut with Fox in February and the Cronin’s Homevalue-backed driver continued his preseason development programme last week at Oulton Park.

‘I’m delighted to move into car racing in Ginetta Juniors and to drive with Fox Motorsport, who came pretty close to winning this championship a couple of times in the past few years,’ Colin said.

‘The first couple of tests have gone just fine, but the difference between karts and cars has definitely been bigger than I was expecting, so it might take a little bit of time to get up to speed against the drivers that have had a lot more winter testing than us.

‘I can’t wait to get started and especially to race on the grand prix track at Silverstone.’

The West Cork teen joins second-year racer Holly Miall and Jack Robinson – who is venturing into his first full season – in the Fox line-up. Paul McNeilly, team principal, added: ‘It’s great to welcome Colin into the team. We always keep an eye on who’s doing what in karting and who we think would be a good fit for the team and Colin is definitely someone who should fit in very well alongside Holly, Jack and the technicians.

‘He’s a clever lad who learns very quickly and seems to have inherited the same level of car control as the rest of the Cronin brothers. He’s possibly had the least testing of any Ginetta Junior driver this winter, but he’s determined and I think that puts us in good shape to score some good results this year.’