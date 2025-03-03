Cocaine visible on man’s nose at Kinsale 7s rugby tournament

A PLAIN clothes garda on duty in Kinsale during the Kinsale 7s rugby tournament saw a man with cocaine visibly on his nose, a court recently heard.

James Adeniran of 76 Arbour Heights, Carrigaline did not appear at Bandon District Court to face a charge of the possession of cocaine.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony told Judge Treasa Kelly that he was on plain clothes duty in Kinsale at 10.55pm on April 30th 2023.

He said it was the Kinsale 7s rugby weekend and a large group of people were in the town.

‘During the course of my duty I came across the accused on Pearse Street and noticed a white powder visible on his nose. I spoke to him and identified myself as a garda, and he became nervous and agitated,’ said Det Gda O’Mahony.

The accused was then taken to Kinsale Garda Station for the purpose of a search and cocaine was found in his pants.

‘During the search, he became extremely aggressive and abusive to the gardaí,’ he added.

Det Gda O’Mahony read out some details of a caution memo taken at the station where Mr Adeniran answered some questions but refused to answer others in relation to the possession of cocaine, which was valued at €70.

The court heard that Det Gda O’Mahony spoke with Mr Adeniran’s mother a few days previous to the court date, and she said he was aware of the date.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for drugs and 20 previous convictions in total – with the majority of those for public order.

Judge Kelly convicted and fined him €500 in his absence and gave him three months to pay the fine, while recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed in his own bond of €200.