Gardaí investigate West Cork vehicle thefts

Gardaí in the Cork County Division are appealing for public assistance after a series of vehicle-related crimes were reported across Innishannon, Bandon, and Kinsale over the weekend.

The incidents, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 6th, and Sunday, September 7th, saw a number of vehicles interfered with and two vehicles stolen.

Both stolen vehicles have since been recovered by Gardaí, and a full investigation is now underway.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incidents and identify those responsible.

In response to the crimes, An Garda Síochána has issued a strong warning to the public, urging residents to be vigilant and take simple but effective security measures to protect their property.

A Garda spokesperson commented on the incidents, stating: 'An Garda Síochána is urging the public to ensure they do not store valuable items in vehicles, ensure vehicles are locked and keys secured, and that any suspicious activity is reported to Gardaí.'

The advice comes as a reminder that opportunistic criminals often target unlocked vehicles or those with visible valuables.

By taking precautions such as removing all items from your car and double-checking that it is locked, the public can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information related to the incidents to come forward.

This includes anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Innishannon, Bandon, or Kinsale areas during the early hours of last weekend.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.