Coach Wiseman hails brave Bay Rovers after U15 National Shield exit

BAY Rovers put in a heroic performance before losing 6-0 to one of Irish schoolboys football’s top clubs, St Kevin’s, in the last 16 of the SFAI U15 National Shield last Sunday.

A long trip to Dublin saw the remaining West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League club in this year’s SFAI competitions change ends 2-0 down before tiring and conceding four times in the second period.

Considering the quality of opponents and distance travelled, Bay Rovers have every right to be proud of their achievement in reaching the last 16 in the country. Kevin Nash, Seán Wiseman, Andrew Ring and Con Desmond stood out for the Kealkill club.

‘We came up against a technically better team,’ Bay Rovers coach Colin Wiseman said.

‘What the lads might have lacked in skill, they more than made up for in heart and desire. Every player put in a huge effort, making tackles and blocks to keep St Kevin’s out for 25 minutes of the first half before two quick goals gave us a mountain to climb. We couldn’t be prouder of this bunch of lads for what they’ve achieved this season.’

Bay Rovers U15 Schoolboys: Conor Hourihane, Christiaan Styen, Kevin Nash, Jack O’Brien, Seán Wiseman, Con Desmond (captain), Ruairi O’Brien, Ronan Kennan, Dominik Placzek, Shane O’Brien, Padraig O’Sullivan, Ryhan Harrington, Andrew Ring, Liam Farrelly, Ben Daly, Joe O’Kane, Liliano Castell, and Ronan Barrett.