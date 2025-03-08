Clonakilty’s double-double dream boosted as Drinagh Rangers drop points in Premier title race

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club’s double-double dream remains alive, and it has grown stronger after the latest weekend in the West Cork League.

The Beamish Cup holders remain in the hunt for back-to-back cup titles after a 1-0 win over Togher Celtic in their quarter-final tie. The sole goal came after just two minutes as Joe Edmead assisted Rob Downey to give Clon a lead that they held onto. Next up in their Beamish Cup defence is a semi-final against Bunratty United, who battered Baltimore 6-2 in their quarter-final, as the winner’s Premier Division class showed in a dominant second-half.

Baltimore led 2-1 at half-time – Conor Brosnan had opened the scoring for Bunratty, but goals from Kieran Lynch (penalty) and Conor Harrington nudged the Championship side ahead by the break. Eoin O’Brien equalised for United on the restart before Milan Vearncombe swung the game on its head to push Bunratty into a 3-2 lead. Three Bunratty goals between the 74th and 79th minutes finished off this tie as Vearncombe completed his hat-trick and Brosnan netted his second.

It turned out to be a great weekend for Clonakilty Soccer Club who also saw PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division title rivals Drinagh Rangers drop points in their title race.

Barry O’Driscoll (H) looked to have fired Drinagh to a hard-fought win over Dunmanway Town with a goal after 65 minutes, but a penalty five minutes from time, taken by Town’s Will Hennigan, snatched a draw. Drinagh are seven points clear but reigning champions Clonakilty have four games in hand.

Elsewhere, the Drinagh B team grabbed a last-minute winner to snatch a 3-2 win over Beara United. Damian Fernandes and Evan Fitzpatrick gave the B team a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes but second-half goals by Marin McCarthy and James Spencer levelled proceedings. Up stepped Jack O’Sullivan to win it for Drinagh, taking them up to fifth.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship Bay Rovers lost ground at the top with a 4-2 loss to Castlelack as Brian Lordan bagged a hat-trick for the victors. Third from bottom before kick-off, Castlelack led 2-1 at half-time through goals from Lordan and Matthew Craig while Calvin Cronin kept Rovers in touch. Lordan made it 3-1 but a Sergio Garcia penalty still had Bay in it until Lordan finished off his fine display late on.

Remember when Drinagh Rangers’ B team beat their A team at the start of the season? Well, we got another second team beating their A teamers as Aultagh Celtic seconds stunned their first team 2-1. Two goals in three minutes were vital for the B team, who picked up their first points of the season, as Daire Hayes and Cian Kennefick found the net. Kieran Nangle got a consolation for the A-team but it was the second team’s day.

Meanwhile, the Skibbereen derby ended goalless between Celtic and AFC as both sides remained in the bottom half of the table.

In the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division, Dunanway Town moved to within five points of the top after a 3-2 win over fellow title rivals Lyre Rovers. Gene Crowley gave Lyre a 2-1 lead at the break but Ruth Collins, who also scored in the first half, and Norah McCarthy won it for Town.