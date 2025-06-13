Clonakilty survive scare against Carrigaline to close in on Division 1 league final spot

Clonakilty 2-17

Carrigaline 2-12

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY remain on course for a spot in the Division 1 final, but were pushed all the way by relegation-threatened Carrigaline at Ahamilla on Sunday.

The home side needed a late James Campbell goal to secure the win that sees them sit joint top of the table alongside St Finbarr’s , and if Clon avoid defeat away to Castlehaven next time out they will qualify for the league decider.

‘We were very happy with the first half. We played against the wind and were happy at half time. We were well in it,’ Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan said.

‘Definitely not happy with the second half. They got a run on us and, you know, we struggled to deal with it, which is disappointing. It’s hard to put a finger on it but we’re disappointed with that second-half performance.’

Despite kicking three early wides, Sean McEvoy, Luke Griffin, Dara Ó Sé and Conor Daly points preceded a McEvoy and Ross Mannix one-two that ended with the latter netting a 12th minute Clon goal.

Ryan Delaney and Niall Coakley (free) responded but the Brewery Town kept their opponents at arm’s length to deservedly lead 1-9 to 0-5 at the short whistle. Ó Sé (two, one free), Daly (free), Ben Ridgeway and David Lowney scores rounded off a fine half Clonakilty performance. Coakley, Ciarán Kearney and Ian Sheeran efforts kept Carrigaline in touch.

Struggling for possession during much of the opening half, a rejuvenated Carrigaline dominated the third quarter.

The visitors trailed 1-12 to 1-9 thanks to Éanna Desmond (free), Coakley (free), Patrick Mellett and Kieran McCarthy white flags, as well as a Ryan Delaney goal, after 45 minutes.

A disjointed Clonakilty lost David O’Sullivan to injury but kicked three points via Dara Ó Sé, Ross Mannix and Sean McEvoy in the same timeframe. Luke Griffin and Conor Ustianowski pushed Clon five clear before Conor Daly and Niall Coakley exchanged scores. Then, a flowing Carrigaline move ended with Kieran McCarthy finding the net 12 minutes from full time.

An Ó Sé free settled Clonakilty nerves and made it 1-16 to 2-10 before Callum Barrett replied. The hosts were penalised for not having three players in their half and Niall Coakley (free) punished the indiscretion, opting not to attempt a two-pointer.

Right at the death, Ryan Delaney was adjudged to have been in the square when punching to the net. A relieved Clonakilty worked the ball upfield where substitute James Campbell netted from close range. An injury-time Campbell point confirmed Clon’s victory despite a gutsy Carrigaline effort.

Our Star: Clonakilty’s Ross Mannix was at the hub of his team’s best moments and scored a superb goal. Sean McEvoy, Luke Griffin, Thomas Clancy and Conor Daly also impressed.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Dara Ó Sé 0-5 (2f); James Campbell, Ross Mannix 1-1 each; Conor Daly 0-3 (1f); Sean McEvoy, Luke Griffin 0-2 each; David Lowney, Conor Ustianowski, Ben Ridgeway 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: Niall Coakley 0-5 (2f); Kieran McCarthy, Ryan Delaney 1-1 each; Ciarán Kearney, Éanna Desmond (1f), Ian Sheeran, Patrick Mellett, Callum Barrett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: James O’Brien; David O’Sullivan; Dan Darragh, Liam O’Donovan; Brian White, Thomas Clancy, Chris Kenneally; Ben Ridgeway, Dara Ó Sé; David Lowney, Sean McEvoy, Ross Mannix; Luke Griffin, Conor Daly, Conor Ustianowski.

Subs: Jack O’Mahony for D O’Sullivan (inj, 33), Martin Scally for B Ridgeway (42), James Campbell for C Daly (inj, 59).

Carrigaline: Keelan Daly; Jack Kelly, Ian Sheeran, Kieran McCarthy; Callum Barrett, Nathan O’Keefe, Evan Ryle; Patrick Mellett, Éanna Desmond; Jack McGrath, Niall Coakley, Sean Andrews; Eoin Landers, Ryan Delaney, Ciarán Kearney.

Subs: Tomás Foley for J McGrath (ht), Peter Laverty for Kelly (58).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).