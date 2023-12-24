Clonakilty Soccer Club show title credentials to stretch their lead in Premier Division

Clonakilty SC - 2

Dunmanway Town - 1

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

IT might be the festive season but Clonakilty Soccer Club aren’t in the mood to share as they rubber-stamped their lead at the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division on Sunday.

The league leaders secured a huge victory over Dunmanway Town to extend their lead at the top of the table and strengthen their title credentials. Clon are now 11 points clear of Togher in second place, but Sullane in third have three games in hand on the pace-setters. Conditions undoubtedly played their part in the contest but both teams served up some fantastic attacking football.

The clash of the heavyweights began slowly, but Clon, playing with the elements at their back in the first period, had most of the opportunities. The first came the way of the excellent Chris Collins whose curled free-kick effort just went by the post of Dunmanway shot-stopper Killian Vassallo’s goal.

Clon’s second big chance once more was a free-kick by Collins that was palmed away by Vassallo, with Dunmanway’s defence dealing with the rebound. Collins was once again to the fore as he slid through Jonathan Leahy, and as the striker looked for all the world to rifle home the opener, a fantastic block by Ray Jennings kept Town’s clean sheet intact.

Leahy wasn’t to be denied his goal though as with only five minutes left in the first half he stepped up for a free-kick about 25 yards out, and curled home a beauty into the top corner with his wand of a left foot. The sides went into the break with Clon just in the lead but Dunmanway had the advantage of the wind at their backs for the second period. In what was a true game of two halves, it was now Dunmanway in the ascendency after half time.

They dominated possession in the first ten minutes after the restart and could have been level but Barry O’Donovan’s shot just crept wide after good dribbling work from Rhys Coakley. From the resulting kickout, the long ball from Clon goalkeeper Ian O’Driscoll fell to Chris Collins on the left wing. His mazy run resulted in a shot that deflected off the base of the upright which would have made life very comfortable for Clonakilty.

That narrow miss seemed to spur on Town and they were almost level in the 59th minute as Aaron O’Driscoll’s left-footed drive was fantastically saved by Ian O’Driscoll in the Clon goal.

Town’s attackers – Rhys Coakley, Keith White, and O’Driscoll – were getting plenty of opportunities to run at the Clon defence, and it was the latter’s direct running that brought Dunmanway’s chance to equalise. O’Driscoll was fouled inside the area and referee Paul McDermott pointed to the spot. Up stepped Odhran McCarthy who sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. 1-1. Dunmanway smelt blood and after Rhys Coakley’s powerful drive stung the gloves of Ian O’Driscoll, you could sense a goal was imminent, and it came from a Town player.

Unfortunately, it was into his own net. In the 75th minute, a long ball forward was controlled by Clon striker Joe Edmead who laid off to Leahy; his dangerous cross was unluckily turned home by Town defender Ian Bryan. Clon now dropped deep and dug in. Dunmanway peppered the goal with crosses but the league leader's defence was stout.

A long-range effort in the 90th minute was the final opportunity for Town but it was well saved by O’Driscoll, as Clon held on for a vital win.

Clonakilty SC: Ian O’Driscoll, Paul Daly, Eoin Hartnett, Rueben Henry, Conor McKahey, Charlie McShane, Rob Downey, Chris Collins, George Cannon, Joe Edmead, Jonathan Leahy.

Subs: Liam White for Cannon (64), Alan Murphy for McKahey (66), Odhran Bancroft for Hartnett (69), Thomas Battersby for Bancroft (78), Ferdia McCarthy for Leahy (81).

Dunmanway Town: Killian Vassallo, Ian Bryan, Odhran McCarthy, Aidan O’Donovan, Ray Jennings, Will Hennigan, Barry O’Donovan, Eoin Buckley, Keith White, Rhys Coakley, Aaron O’Driscoll.

Referee: Paul McDermott.