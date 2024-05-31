Clonakilty Soccer and Drinagh Rangers ready for West Cork League Premier title decider

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club are within touching distance of their first-ever West Cork League Premier Division title, but defending champions Drinagh Rangers are intent on holding onto their crown.

The two title rivals collide in Darrara this Sunday morning (11am) in a league showdown that will decide the destination of the Premier Division trophy.

Table-toppers Clonakilty, in the final game of the league, hold a two point advantage over Drinagh. The implications are simple, if Drinagh beat Clon, they will retain their title, whereas if Clonakilty avoid defeat on Sunday, they will clinch the Premier Division title for the first time. The stage is set for a tense tussle between the teams who recently met in the Beamish Cup final too, with Clonakilty Soccer Club ending their 16-year-wait for that title.

‘Look, from very early on, Drinagh has been 12 or 15 points behind (Clonakilty Soccer Club) all year. That’s why I believe, if we go on to win this Premier Division, it will be the best league title the club has ever won,’ Drinagh manager Danny McQueen explained.

‘Clonakilty are going for a treble after winning their Premier Cup semi-final (last weekend) so they will be all out next Sunday. Going on our Beamish Cup final, this has all the makings of another great game.’

Drinagh defeated Dunmanway Town 3-0 last weekend to take this title race to Sunday’s decisive clash, and Clonakilty Soccer Club will hope their impressive home form and recent cup win can help them get over the line.

‘It's going to be like another Beamish Cup final,’ Clonakilty SC manager John Leahy said. ‘It's basically all to play for. We're confident though. We're a hard side to beat in Darrara. Drinagh, they’re a good side too and it will take a good team to beat us in Darrara.’