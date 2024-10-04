Clonakilty RFC target improvement and progress on and off the pitch as new season kicks off

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CLONAKILTY Rugby Club is gearing up for the 2024-25 Munster Junior League Division 1 season with a focus on incremental improvement and consistency.

According to Head of Adult Rugby Courtney Canning, the club is building on the positives from last season.

Reflecting on the previous campaign, Canning said, ‘We were probably a little disappointed with how we finished last year. We'd gotten ourselves into a really good position to maybe challenge for that top four but a few results went against us in the end. Still to be within a few points of that top-four finish was a positive.’

Canning emphasised that the team’s recent progress has been about more than just results.

‘It's very much like what we've been doing over the last couple of seasons, just trying to get incrementally better,’ he explained. The club has invested heavily in improving the overall playing environment, from boosting player numbers to bringing in new training tools like video analysis.

‘Those are the things we've been trying to add to make the overall playing environment better,’ Canning noted.

A major focus for Clonakilty has been bridging the gap between underage and adult rugby, a challenge faced by many clubs. Clonakilty RFC recently was awarded the Munster Junior Club of the Year award, with Munster Rugby commending them on their player base which boasts over 700 playing members across all codes.

‘We have huge numbers underage, and we're trying to hold on to them as best we can. It’s very difficult to bridge that U18 to adult gap,’ Canning said.

To address this, the club has created what they call a ‘Rugby Factory’, ensuring that players transitioning from U18 rugby feel valued and integrated.

‘We're making the lads who are finished their U18 time with us very valued straightaway. Little things like extra gear, free membership at the gym, and guaranteed game time with the J2s have helped massively,’ he added.

The decision to move the second team up to the J2 League has been a game-changer for the club.

‘It’s been a great decision for us,’ Canning said. ‘Having our second team playing at a good competitive level has had a huge impact on the first team. Lads are able to step across much better, and it helps make that transition easier.’

Heading into this season, consistency is a key theme for the club.

‘The same coaches are in place again, with Dave O’Mahony in charge, which is good for consistency and for the same messaging the lads are getting. That familiarity will hopefully stand to the squad going into this season,’ Canning explained.

While the club isn’t setting specific targets for league position just yet, Canning acknowledges the squad’s ambition.

‘The players themselves have their own goals,’ he said. However, in such a competitive league, Clonakilty is taking a pragmatic approach.

‘You really take it Sunday to Sunday. Any game in the J1 league is really hard, but the priority is the league, no doubt.’