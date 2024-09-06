Clonakilty RFC crowned Munster Rugby Junior Club of the Year

THE growth of Clonakilty RFC is one of the success stories of West Cork sport – and the club’s continued success was recognised at the Munster Rugby Awards when it was named the Bank of Ireland Junior Club of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

In presenting the award on Tuesday evening, at a star-studded awards ceremony at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick, Laura Byrne of Bank of Ireland stated that Clonakilty ‘displayed excellent participation numbers across all age-grades for both boys and girls.

‘There is a club ethos towards promoting inclusion and full participation for all, and this is borne out by player numbers at pre-minis, minis and youths levels, approaching almost 700 underage players.

‘The club have been very proactive in driving coaching course attendance and accreditation while they also opened a new 4G pitch at the start of the 2023/24 season. There are other ongoing works afoot to improve facilities at Shannon Vale and the club is to be one of the first Munster clubs to undertake the Sustainable Clubs Programme which been developed by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communication as part of their ongoing Green Strategy.’

This award is a proud moment for the club, with Neville Burton, chairman of Clonakilty RFC, explaining that this award is for every member involved in the club.

‘From our point of view, I think it's obviously lovely to receive the recognition from Munster, that they believe we are doing the right things and moving in the right direction as a club,’ Burton said.

‘I think the biggest thing for me is this is an award for all of the volunteers, coaches, referees, committee members and administrators. There's been a lot of hard yards put in over the last decade in terms of rebuilding our numbers, finances and grounds.

‘This, in truth, is an award for everybody and a reflection of all the hard work. It’s just a nice moment in time to mark all of that.’

Adding to a special night for Clonakilty RFC, Rosscarbery man John Hodnett who came up through the club was voted the Virgin Media Supporters’ Men’s Player of the Year, another reason for the club to celebrate.

Clonakilty RFC has grown from about 250 playing members to around 750 in the last ten years. This has been achieved with some excellent leadership from Eoin Hurley (previously head of underage, and then chairman) and Neville Burton (previously Director of Rugby and now chairman). Helen O’Hea ably served as underage chairperson along the way, and Vicky McCabe, now PRO, was instrumental in getting girls’ rugby off the ground and helping to grow it.

However, leadership is nothing without support, and the club is incredibly grateful for the 150-plus group of hardworking volunteers who help run the club with drive and enthusiasm. There are too many to mention, but it is each and every one of committee members, coaches, managers, affiliate refs, café contributors, social event co-ordinators, groundsmen, fundraisers, and so many more who contribute their time and skills, and who have built this club to this incredible achievement.

In addition, the support of the local community and all the club’s generous sponsors have been crucial in growing the club, improving the facilities and, of course, building the state-of-the-art 4G astroturf pitch.

Clonakilty RFC’s playing member numbers consistently grow from the bottom up, with the cubs division for four and five-year-olds over-subscribed every year. Courtney Canning has been instrumental in helping encourage younger players to take up the game.

The girls’ teams have grown from very small numbers ten years ago to competing in the U14, U16 and U18 cup finals last year, winning the U16 title. In addition, the adult ladies team, in their first year on the pitch last year, played in the Division 2 league final too.

Mini and youth boys teams are very healthy in player numbers, and the club’s methodology of introducing red and green teams to ensure all players get good game time has been instrumental in keeping players on the pitch through the tricky teenage years.

Notwithstanding the drive for inclusion and participation, over short-term trophies, the teams have also been very competitive, reaching numerous finals and winning multiple shields, bowls, plates and cups in recent years.

Adult men are participating in both J1 and J2 competitions and have experienced a swell in player numbers now transitioning from youth to adult. There is a strong culture within these squads and a real sense of purpose and belief that they can compete at the highest levels. The last two seasons have seen the J1 team compete with and beat numerous big rivals from all over the province, and they have competed in consecutive County Cup finals. The J2 men have competed in multiple cup finals, winning some of these, while finishing a close second in the J2 league last year.

Alfie Acheson has now come in a Director of Rugby, and is working tirelessly on multiple initiatives to ensure that the club’s player numbers remain strong across the club, the coaches are developed to the best of their abilities and that the club continues to transition as many boys and girls as possible to adult rugby.

This Bank of Ireland Junior Club of the Year award is a great reward for the volunteers, sponsors, parents and committees, but most importantly, it is a reflection on how well rugby in West Cork is doing, as Clonakilty’s neighbouring clubs grow in numbers and strength too. This all bodes well for a great West Cork rugby future.