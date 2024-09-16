Clonakilty golfers into All-Ireland semi-final

CLONAKILTY Golf Club are through to the Jimmy Bruen All-Ireland semi-finals after a nail-biting win against Munster West champions Waterville Golf Club in a quarter-final that went down to the wire at Shannon Golf Club on Friday.

Of the four matches played, it ended two matches each. Hugh Lyons/John Tanner and Joe O'Brien/Cormac Hall recorded the two wins for Clonakilty. With the new Jimmy Bruen format, in the event of a draw after four matches being played, a play-off hole decides the winners.

The pre-nominated play-off pairing of Eoin Ryan/Paul Foley stepped up to do the business. Playing the pairing's third shot from the fairway and 88 yards out from a tricky back-left pin position, Paul Foley stitched it to seven feet. Eoin Ryan sank the putt and nailed Clonakilty GC's progression into the Jimmy Bruen All-Ireland semi-final. The opposition will be Abbeyleix GC on Friday, September 20th at Shannon GC.