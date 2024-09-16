Southern Star Ltd. logo
Clonakilty golfers into All-Ireland semi-final

September 16th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty golfers into All-Ireland semi-final Image
The victorious Clonakilty Golf Club team. Back from left, Eoin Ryan, Pat MaGuire, Donal O'Mahony (team manager), John O'Neill (team manager), Leo Hassett (team captain), Hugh Lyons, Andrew Whelton, John Tanner, Cormac Hall, Joe O'Brien, Shimi Goyal and Ciaran Nicholson. Front from left, Richard Fleming, Paul Foley, Jim Murphy (club president), Liam Ryan (club captain), Kieran White and Daithi O'Leary.

CLONAKILTY Golf Club are through to the Jimmy Bruen All-Ireland semi-finals after a nail-biting win against Munster West champions Waterville Golf Club in a quarter-final that went down to the wire at Shannon Golf Club on Friday.

Of the four matches played, it ended two matches each. Hugh Lyons/John Tanner and Joe O'Brien/Cormac Hall recorded the two wins for Clonakilty. With the new Jimmy Bruen format, in the event of a draw after four matches being played, a play-off hole decides the winners.

The pre-nominated play-off pairing of Eoin Ryan/Paul Foley stepped up to do the business. Playing the pairing's third shot from the fairway and 88 yards out from a tricky back-left pin position, Paul Foley stitched it to seven feet. Eoin Ryan sank the putt and nailed Clonakilty GC's progression into the Jimmy Bruen All-Ireland semi-final. The opposition will be Abbeyleix GC on Friday, September 20th at Shannon GC.

