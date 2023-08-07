Clonakilty goals in each half were vital, says boss Griffin

Clonakilty 2-7

St Colum’s 0-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT would be doing a disservice to Clonakilty just to say that goals win games and while the Clon defence kept a clean sheet, their forwards managed to grab two goals, one in each half. to take home the spoils.

In wet, slippery conditions in Drimoleague on Sunday morning, this first-round Bandon Co-op JAFC Roinn 4 game was far from a classic but that didn’t worry a Clonakilty team that had been relegated in the league without winning a game and were outsiders against a St Colum’s side that finished second in the league.

‘Believe it or not, this was our first time this year getting this team together properly,’ said a delighted Clonakilty manager Willie Griffin. ‘Players were away on J1s or injured and while we are still short a few who haven’t committed, this was the strongest team we could field.’

It was Colum’s, with the aid of the slight breeze, who got off to the better start with three points from their dangerous inside duo, Cormac and Ruairí O’Connor. When the exciting Cormac O’Connor added two more, in answer to a single effort from Clon’s Jack Cowhig, it was looking good for the Kealkil lads, 0-5 to 0-1 in front.

The second quarter saw a big improvement in Clon’s play. Shane Collins (free) and David O’Sullivan swapped points with Dan Andrews (two frees) before Cowhig cut the lead to three. The first goal arrived in the 25th minute when a free from Shane Collins broke in the Colum’s square and Fergal Murphy managed to squeeze the ball into the net to level the scores. St Colum’s regained the lead with a Martin Hurley point to lead by 0-8 to 1-4.

Clon controlled the third quarter, outscoring Colum’s by 1-3 to 0-1. Cowhig (two) and Tim McCarthy for Clon and Tadhg Cronin for Colum’s were the point scorers. The second Clon goal arrived in the 36th minute when Cowhig finished superbly. When Cowhig pointed again, Clon were four to the good, 2-7 to 0-9, at the end of the third quarter. St Colum's put in a big effort in the final quarter but twice when they cut the lead to three, with scores from Tadhg Cronin and Jamie McSweeney, Clon answered with scores from Shane Collins (45), and Fergal Murphy.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Jack Cowhig 1-4 (1f); Fergal Murphy 1-1; Shane Collins 0-2 (1f, 1 45); Tim McCarthy, David O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

St Colum’s: Cormac O’Connor, Tadhg Cronin (1f) 0-3 each; Ruairí O’Connor, Dan Andrews (2f) 0-2 each; Martin Hurley, Jamie McSweeney 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Conor O’Callaghan; Fionn McCarthy, Jack Wycherley, Ciarán Crowley; Niall Barrett, Cian O’Donovan, Tim McCarthy; Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Tomás Hayes; Aaron Griffin, Jack Cowhig, Aaron Cullinane; Shane Collins, Fergal Murphy, David O’Sullivan.

Subs: James Campbell for A Griffin (40), Kieran Calnan for N Barrett (inj, 52).

St Colum’s: Andrew Goggin; Donal Hurley, Pat Daly, David O’Mahony; Alan Kelleher, John Brydon O’Connell, Ben Murphy; Shane Murnane, Damien Cronin; Martin Hurley, Tadhg Cronin, Michael Daly; Cormac O’Connor, Ruairí O’Connor, Dan Andrews.

Subs: Dermot Cronin, Jamie McSweeney, Gearóid Cronin, Denis McSweeney and Eddie O’Sullivan.

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).