Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Kinsale capture Cork LGFA county minor titles

November 25th, 2023 10:00 AM

By Ger McCarthy

The Rosscarbery Ladies panel that captured the 2023 Cork LGFA minor C2 county title by overcoming Beara last weekend.

CLONAKILTY, Rosscarbery and Kinsale claimed Cork LGFA county minor titles following a memorable weekend for the West Cork region’s emerging talent.

Ahamilla was the venue for an all-West Cork county minor B decider between Clonakilty and Tadhg MacCárthaigh on Saturday.

Amid difficult conditions, a strong wind played its part during an end-to-end opening half that saw the hosts head to the dressing rooms 1-6 to 1-3 ahead. Tadhg MacCárthaigh reduced a five-point deficit down to the bare minimum during the dying embers of an equally entertaining second period. Yet, a dogged Clonakilty team hung on for a 2-8 to 3-4 victory and the minor B county title.

Katie O’Driscoll was Clon’s best player on the day and scored 0-5. Ciara Allman, Aoife O’Flynn-Meade (1-0 each), Caoimhe McEvoy, Millie Condon and Ciara White (0-1 each) also contributed. Alaia O’Sullivan (1-2), Ria Buckley, Emma Hegarty (1-0 each), Katie Kingston and Amy McKennedy (0-1 each) were Caheragh’s scorers.

2023 Cork LGFA minor B county champions Clonakilty celebrate last weekend's victory over Tadhg MacCárthaigh in Ahamilla.

 

***

Kinsale overcame Ballinhassig and dreadful weather conditions to claim the 2023 Cork LGFA minor C county trophy. Bishopstown’s 4G pitch hosted a minor decider in which Eimear Ní Cearnaigh, Catherine Murphy and Amy Casey goals proved crucial to Kinsale’s victory.

The West Cork team built an impressive 2-6 to 0-2 interval advantage and held off a battling Ballinhassig to win 3-7 to 0-8 despite incessant rain throughout the evening. Catherine Murphy, Caoimhe Horgan and Sophie Collins also got their names on the scoreboard in a county final Nicole Buckley, Amy Cassey, Caoimhe O’Donnell and Lauren Farrissey stood out.

Rosscarbery and Beara’s Cork LGFA minor C2 county final went the way of the former in Newtown. A high-scoring game saw Ross emerge 5-5 to 4-7 winners having led by two points at the break. Braces of Etain Hayes and Lauren O’Donovan goals proved crucial in a high-scoring Rosscarbery victory. Hayes (2-1), O’Donovan (2-0), Orla Tobin (1-1), Kelliann French (0-2) and Ciara Hourihan (0-1) provided Rosscarbery’s scores.

There was disappointment for Valley Rovers who, despite a valiant effort, came up short in their Cork LGFA minor A2 county decider last weekend. Rovers took on Erin’s Own on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch and utilised a strong wind to lead 1-3 to 0-3 at the conclusion of a low-scoring first half. Erin’s Own, backed by a strengthening wind, bossed the second period and ran out 2-8 to 1-3 winners.

Kate McEntee (1-0), Caoimhe Craig, Anna Collins and Millie Slyne (0-1 each) were Valley’s scorers in final Ava Cullinane, Lucy McCarthy, Abbie O’Sullivan, Eve O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Craig and Fia Johnson also played superbly.

 

***

Castlehaven will face Mourneabbey in this weekend’s 2023 Cork LGFA minor A county final. An all-West Cork decider failed to materialise following Mourneabbey’s recent semi-final defeat of a youthful Ilen Rovers. The latter’s terrific season ended at the penultimate stage despite Kate Carey (1-3), Meg Walsh (1-0), Carla O’Regan (0-4), Leah Carey (0-2), Meabh Collins and Keelin Murphy (0-1 each) getting on the scoreboard.

Castlehaven and Naomh Abán met in last Sunday’s second minor A semi-final, and it was Haven who eventually came out on top. On a weekend of gale winds and heavy rain showers, Castlehaven made better use of the elements to build an impressive 4-8 to 1-3 interval lead. Credit to Naomh Abán, who fought back heroically after the break. It finished 4-10 to 3-5 in Castlehaven’s favour thanks, in part, to Niamh O’Sullivan who top scored for the winners with 3-2. Ellie McCarthy (0-7), Becca Sheehy and Ellen Connolly (1-0 each) also contributed for a Haven side in which Abaigh Buckley, Katelyn O’Driscoll and Amy McCarthy played well.

Despite the loss, Naomh Abán gave a fine account of themselves and had Joanne Kelly (0-5), Mary Ellen Kelleher, Darcy O’Brien and Allanagh Hoare (1-0 each) on their scoresheet.

Castlehaven and Mourneabbey’s Cork LGFA minor A county decider is tentatively pencilled in for Saturday in Bishopstown. Bantry Blues and Ibane Ladies will meet in an all-West Cork minor D county final at the same venue on Sunday.

