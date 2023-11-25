Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Kinsale capture Cork LGFA county minor titles

BY GER McCARTHY

CLONAKILTY, Rosscarbery and Kinsale claimed Cork LGFA county minor titles following a memorable weekend for the West Cork region’s emerging talent.

Ahamilla was the venue for an all-West Cork county minor B decider between Clonakilty and Tadhg MacCárthaigh on Saturday.

Amid difficult conditions, a strong wind played its part during an end-to-end opening half that saw the hosts head to the dressing rooms 1-6 to 1-3 ahead. Tadhg MacCárthaigh reduced a five-point deficit down to the bare minimum during the dying embers of an equally entertaining second period. Yet, a dogged Clonakilty team hung on for a 2-8 to 3-4 victory and the minor B county title.

Katie O’Driscoll was Clon’s best player on the day and scored 0-5. Ciara Allman, Aoife O’Flynn-Meade (1-0 each), Caoimhe McEvoy, Millie Condon and Ciara White (0-1 each) also contributed. Alaia O’Sullivan (1-2), Ria Buckley, Emma Hegarty (1-0 each), Katie Kingston and Amy McKennedy (0-1 each) were Caheragh’s scorers.

***

Kinsale overcame Ballinhassig and dreadful weather conditions to claim the 2023 Cork LGFA minor C county trophy. Bishopstown’s 4G pitch hosted a minor decider in which Eimear Ní Cearnaigh, Catherine Murphy and Amy Casey goals proved crucial to Kinsale’s victory.

The West Cork team built an impressive 2-6 to 0-2 interval advantage and held off a battling Ballinhassig to win 3-7 to 0-8 despite incessant rain throughout the evening. Catherine Murphy, Caoimhe Horgan and Sophie Collins also got their names on the scoreboard in a county final Nicole Buckley, Amy Cassey, Caoimhe O’Donnell and Lauren Farrissey stood out.

Rosscarbery and Beara’s Cork LGFA minor C2 county final went the way of the former in Newtown. A high-scoring game saw Ross emerge 5-5 to 4-7 winners having led by two points at the break. Braces of Etain Hayes and Lauren O’Donovan goals proved crucial in a high-scoring Rosscarbery victory. Hayes (2-1), O’Donovan (2-0), Orla Tobin (1-1), Kelliann French (0-2) and Ciara Hourihan (0-1) provided Rosscarbery’s scores.

There was disappointment for Valley Rovers who, despite a valiant effort, came up short in their Cork LGFA minor A2 county decider last weekend. Rovers took on Erin’s Own on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch and utilised a strong wind to lead 1-3 to 0-3 at the conclusion of a low-scoring first half. Erin’s Own, backed by a strengthening wind, bossed the second period and ran out 2-8 to 1-3 winners.

Kate McEntee (1-0), Caoimhe Craig, Anna Collins and Millie Slyne (0-1 each) were Valley’s scorers in final Ava Cullinane, Lucy McCarthy, Abbie O’Sullivan, Eve O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Craig and Fia Johnson also played superbly.

***

Castlehaven will face Mourneabbey in this weekend’s 2023 Cork LGFA minor A county final. An all-West Cork decider failed to materialise following Mourneabbey’s recent semi-final defeat of a youthful Ilen Rovers. The latter’s terrific season ended at the penultimate stage despite Kate Carey (1-3), Meg Walsh (1-0), Carla O’Regan (0-4), Leah Carey (0-2), Meabh Collins and Keelin Murphy (0-1 each) getting on the scoreboard.

Castlehaven and Naomh Abán met in last Sunday’s second minor A semi-final, and it was Haven who eventually came out on top. On a weekend of gale winds and heavy rain showers, Castlehaven made better use of the elements to build an impressive 4-8 to 1-3 interval lead. Credit to Naomh Abán, who fought back heroically after the break. It finished 4-10 to 3-5 in Castlehaven’s favour thanks, in part, to Niamh O’Sullivan who top scored for the winners with 3-2. Ellie McCarthy (0-7), Becca Sheehy and Ellen Connolly (1-0 each) also contributed for a Haven side in which Abaigh Buckley, Katelyn O’Driscoll and Amy McCarthy played well.

Despite the loss, Naomh Abán gave a fine account of themselves and had Joanne Kelly (0-5), Mary Ellen Kelleher, Darcy O’Brien and Allanagh Hoare (1-0 each) on their scoresheet.

Castlehaven and Mourneabbey’s Cork LGFA minor A county decider is tentatively pencilled in for Saturday in Bishopstown. Bantry Blues and Ibane Ladies will meet in an all-West Cork minor D county final at the same venue on Sunday.