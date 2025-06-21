Clonakilty and Riverside win schoolgirls trophies

CLONAKILTY AFC and Riverside Athletic claimed West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 schoolgirls silverware on a busy weekend of finals.

The 2025 U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final between Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC required penalties before a winner was decided at the Baltimore Road.

Gracie McCarthy’s effort looked to have won it for Rovers until a late Emma Deasy strike made it 1-1. There were no additional goals during extra-time but it was Clonakilty who emerged 4-3 winners on spot-kicks thanks to Jimma Cronin, April Walsh, Emma Deasy and Leah O’Brien. Bay Rovers’ Suzanna Mae took home the cup final’s player of the match award.

Lyre Rovers and Riverside Athletic served up an equally thrilling U12 Schoolgirls Shield final won by the Carbery Park club. Ella Murray scored a hat-trick to push Athletic 3-0 in front. Lyre fought back valiantly, including an Eadaoin Collins brace, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 Riverside triumph. Athletic’s Ella Murray was voted player of the match.

***

Sullane will face Clonakilty AFC in the 2025 U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup decider following a 5-1 semi-final victory over Bay Rovers. Pippa O’Sullivan netted Bay’s only goal in the last-four tie. Aisling Kelleher, Lily Scannell, Caroline Creedon, Rionach White and Sadbh Cronin efforts sent Sullane into the final.

Drinagh Rangers moved three points clear atop U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group B thanks to a 7-0 win at home to Castlelack. Laoise Young’s hat-trick, along with Chloe Louks-Nowotynski and Mia Hegarty strikes moved Rangers to the top of the table.

Clonakilty AFC joined Dunmanway Town in a share of the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League lead following a big win over Castlelack on Monday evening. Éirinn Coppinger (3), Leah O’Brien (2), Alex Scott, Áine Deiseach and Paige O’Mahony scored for the Ballyvackey club.