Clonakilty AFC Reds dent Skibbereen’s U12 Schoolboys Premier title hopes

BY GER McCARTHY

THE West Cork U12 Schoolboys Premier, Championship and League One divisions are producing a plethora of goals.

Clonakilty AFC Reds dented Skibbereen Dynamos’ U12 Schoolboys Premier League title ambitions following a 3-1 victory at the Baltimore Road. Kingsley Crosby Osagie opened the scoring for Dynamos. Cathal Calnan’s brace and an additional Cian Afonso effort earned Clonakilty Reds a hard-earned victory.

In the same division, Ardfield moved into fourth spot thanks to a 3-1 triumph away to Drinagh Rangers. Johnny O’Loghlin scored twice with Ryan Whelton also getting on Ardfield’s scoresheet. Conor Collins provided the Canon Crowley Park team’s solitary response. Dunmanway Town Tornados remain top of the U12 Schoolboys Premier. Skibb Dynamos are three points behind with Clonakilty AFC Reds and Ardfield in close proximity.

Conor Kelleher scored the only goal in Sullane’s narrow U12 Schoolboys Championship victory at home to Castlelack. Filip Saj, Fionan Lucey and Jay Murphy also stood out for the winners.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Bay United and Beara United played out a 4-4 draw in Kealkill. A last-minute goal earned Beara a share of the points after Bay’s Daniel O’Sullivan (2), Oskar Ustjanowski and Teddy O’Grady found the net for Bay. Aidan O’Mahony, Daniel O’Sullivan, Oskar Ustjanowski and Tadgh Harrington impressed for the winners. Sullane remained top of the U12 Schoolboys Championship table, two points ahead of closest challengers Beara.

Dunmanway Town Dynamos edged Bunratty United 3-2 in Town Park, Schull, to stay top of the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One standings. Darryl Farr, Tristan Quatrana and Jayden Collins scored for Dunmanway with Hoey Bennett and TJ Barry on target for United.

Castlelack Celtic have closed to within a point of U14 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Inter Clonakilty. The Brinny club travelled to Kealkill and overcame Bay Rovers 5-3 following a high-scoring contest. Brendan Harrington and Eoghan Hickey were amongst the goals for the hosts. Jack Allen’s hat-trick along with Oran Keohane and Sean Evans efforts sealed an important Castlelack win.

Aaron Hurley netted all three goals, including a penalty, in Togher Celtic’s 3-1 victory at home to Castlelack United in the Schoolboys U14 Championship League. That result represented Togher’s first three points of the season. Ardfield remained out in front, six points clear of a chasing pack led by Kilmichael Rovers and Skibbereen.

It has been confirmed that the West Cork Academy will play in the opening fixture of this year’s 2024 Super Cup in Northern Ireland.

David Hall’s side will face County Down Schoolboys in Coleraine on July 22nd before taking on Liga MX club (Mexico) Deportivo Tolouca on July 23rd and Dubai’s Barcelona Academy on July 24th in the opening group stages of the prestigious competition.