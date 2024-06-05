Cllr Coakley opts to put her poster purse into WCRR

INDEPENDENT Cllr Karen Coakley has donated €500 to West Cork Rapid Response in lieu of putting up posters as part of her local election campaign.

Cllr Coakley said that she has opted to run a poster-free campaign in recognition of the hard work done by local tidy towns groups in keeping their areas clean and tidy.

‘Following feedback from previous elections and constituents, I believe this campaign style will prioritise protecting the environment and yield numerous benefits for our community,’ she said

‘It is my hope that this approach will promote sustainable living, recycling, waste reduction and responsible resource consumption.

‘In lieu of posters I have given a donation of €500 to West Cork Rapid Response who do amazing work and I feel this is much better than printing posters and destroying our lovely towns and country side. I hope that I have started a new trend for elections and hope that in the future more candidates would consider no posters and donate to local charities,’ she said.

Cllr Coakley made the presentation to WCRR, which provides voluntary critical care support to the HSE National Ambulance Service, during National Volunteer Week 2024, and Kate Crowley of its fundraising committee said it was gratefully received.

An average of 25 people are saved each year by the actions of the WCRR which now has the best survival rates of anywhere in the world.

The charity’s new jeep has been on the road for the past six weeks, thanks to community fundraising, she said.

‘All donations will go towards equipping the jeep,’ Kate said, emphasising that everyone associated with the charity offer their services on an entirely voluntary basis.