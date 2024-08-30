Clinical Mathúnas deliver sit-up-and-take-notice victory over Carbery champions Clonakilty

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 2-22

Clonakilty 0-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT was reigning champions Clonakilty against newly-crowned league champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in windswept Enniskeane in the second round of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling championship on Sunday.

Expectations of a thriller were well and truly scuppered by a Mathúna side firing on all cylinders and giving a hurling lesson to the champions which was every bit as comprehensive as the final 16-point gap suggests.

A strong wind blowing straight down the pitch was the dominant factor in this game and, strangely in light of subsequent events, Clon got a great start against the wind, with the two opening points from the White brothers, Mark and Seán. That was as good as it got as Mathúnas assumed complete control to smash Clon’s challenge long before the final whistle. By half time the Castletown side had built up a lead of 1-12 to 0-5 courtesy of a smashing goal by Kevin O’Donovan in the tenth minute.

‘That was a fantastic performance, we’re delighted with that. To be fair to the lads we've put a fierce effort in there of late,’ said a delighted Mathúna mentor Pat Lucey.

‘The young lads coming through, like James and Caolann, were outstanding. With the likes of the experienced Kevin, Gearóid and Jamie inside, they’d be popping scores for you all day.’

Following Clon’s good, but false, start Mathúnas took control all over the pitch with the flying Jamie Lucey and the O’Donovan brothers, Kevin and Gearóid, causing havoc up front. Centre back Jeremiah Hurley commanded a rock-solid defence, with Conor O’Sullivan and Sean Crowley dominating midfield. The points flowed from Hurley, O’Sullivan, Caolann O’Donovan, Lucey, James Fleming and Gearóid O’Donovan, before the latter grabbed a high ball into the Clon goalmouth in the 10th minute and cut through to bury it in the net. Clon’s only response was a Fergal Murphy point as Mathúnas led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter continued in the same vein, Seán Crowley adding his name to the scorers as Brian White had Clon’s two points from frees. It was 1-13 to 0-5 at half time and, in truth, even though they enjoyed more possession in the second half thanks to the efforts of Brian White, David Lowney, Chris Kenneally, Ciarán Crowley, Cian O’Donovan and Niall Barrett, Clon never succeeded in lessening the half-time lead.

Lucey and Caolann O’Donovan, especially from placed balls, were the main marksmen for Mathúnas, with Brian White hitting five of Clon’s seven points. Caolann O’Donovan put the icing on the cake for the winners in the 60th minute when he hit the net, a third goal from a penalty rebound being disallowed as the final whistle had been blown.

What’s next? If Mathúnas beat Plunkett’s in round three on September 7th (at 7pm in Newcestown), they will top the group and Clon will also qualify. A win for Plunkett’s would see all three teams finishing level on points, with scoring difference then coming into play.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Caolann O’Donovan 1-6 (3f); Gearóid O’Donovan 0-6; Jamie Lucey 0-4 (1f); Kevin O’Donovan 1-0; Conor O’Sullivan 0-2; Jeremiah Hurley, Sean Crowley, James Fleming, Paddy Crowley 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Brian White 0-7 (6f); Niall Barrett 0-2 (1f); Fergal Murphy, Seán White, Mark White 0-1 each.

D. Ó Mathúna: Michael O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Cathal Mangan, Eoghan Mangan; Jack O’Callaghan, Jeremiah Hurley, Robbie Lucey; Conor O’Sullivan, Seán Crowley; Ted Lordan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Caolann O’Donovan; Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, James Fleming.

Subs: Paddy Crowley for J Fleming (48), Shane Corcoran for T Lordan (56), Willie Horgan for J Lucey (58), Michael O’Sullivan for R McCarthy (60), Nick Hilliard for J Hurley (60).

Clonakilty: Shane Collins; Tom Palmer, Niall Barrett, Jack McLoughlin; James Campbell, Ciarán Crowley, Eoin Ryan; David Lowney, Chris Kenneally; Aaron Cullinane, Brian White, Cian O’Donovan; Fergal Murphy, Mark White, Seán White.

Subs: Kevin Cormican for E Ryan (35), Tim McCarthy for A Cullinane (40), Ciarán Calnan for J Campbell (50), Seán Óg Flynn for F Murphy (50), James Murnane for C Kenneally (56).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).