Clinical Cork fire warning as defence of All-Ireland crown begins with 38-point rout of Limerick

CORK 6-25

LIMERICK 0-5

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THERE will be tougher days ahead, but Cork did what they had to do when hammering Limerick by 38 points in their All-Ireland senior championship Group 1 opener.

Following the skorts versus shorts saga, Cork manager Ger Manley and his players were relieved to refocus on their quest for a third successive All-Ireland senior title. And while Cork began their title defence with this comprehensive rout at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, Manley knows that more challenging Group 1 tests lie ahead against Tipperary, Wexford and Clare.

‘We were a bit rusty early on but once we got going, we were quite good,’ the Cork boss told The Southern Star.

‘It was tough on Limerick. Coming down here, they were a lot of players unavailable to them. For us, it was about getting ready, really, for next week: we have a big game against Tipperary (at the Ragg).’

The only issue coming out of Cork’s one-sided win was the fact some players, including Laura Treacy and Aoife Healy, picked up injuries.

‘Look, we treat every team with respect, so I put out my strongest team,’ Manley explained.

‘A few girls are disappointed that they didn’t get games today. We are trying to make it competitive and I think we are competitive.

‘We had a few injuries coming into today. Libby (Coppinger) got injured in the Cork (LGFA) football match – I am not sure we will have her back for next week. Sorcha McCartan broke her ankle in the league final yet played the whole match. That’s fair going but she is a tough nut! Hopefully, we might have her back on the field training during the week.’

***

Saoirse McCarthy got Cork off the mark with an early free. Katrina Mackey added a point before Amy McCarthy found the net to make it 1-2 to 0-0 inside four minutes. Limerick looked worried, and rightly so, as their opponents seamlessly moved up the gears. Emma Murphy added a point prior to Orlaith Cahalane setting up Katrina Mackey for Cork’s second goal. Six minutes gone, it was 2-3 to 0-0.

A couple of wides failed to stem the tide as Cork’s attacks continued. Emma Murphy, Clodagh Finn and Saoirse McCarthy (free) scores had the Rebels 12 points clear by the quarter-hour.

Things got worse for Limerick when Orlaith Cahalane collected an Emma Murphy pass and found the bottom corner after 19 minutes. The same player fired over a cracking point to make it 3-9 to 0-0 shortly before the interval.

Amy O’Connor (two frees) and Clodagh Finn pointed prior to Limerick’s only score of the half from a Caoimhe Costello free.

The second-half’s pattern mimicked the first with Cork dominating territory and possession. Kate Wall and Katrina Mackey raised white flags prior to Clodagh Finn billowing the net. The remainder of a one-sided contest, including Orlaith Cahalane and Finn goals, saw Cork keep the scoreboard ticking over despite deteriorating weather conditions.

‘We were clinical, got some great scores and we have a very good forward line,’ Ger Manley added.

‘There are days it might not happen, but the days it does, I think we look very good. The players push themselves, which for me is the big thing. No matter who we are playing, we treat them all with the same respect. Whether it's Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, you have to. If you don’t, you won’t get the performance. I thought, today, we were very good.’

Scorers

Cork: Amy O’Connor 1-7 (6f); Clodagh Finn, Orlaith Cahalane 2-3 each; Katrina Mackey 1-4; Saoirse McCarthy 0-3 (2f); Emma Murphy, Kate Wall 0-2 each; Ciara O’Sullivan 0-1.

Limerick: Caoimhe Costello 0-3 (2 45s, 1f); Laura Southern 0-2.

Cork: Amy Lee; Meabh Murphy, Pamela Mackey, Méabh Cahalane (captain); Aoife Healy, Laura Treacy, Laura Hayes; Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson; Emma Murphy, Saoirse McCarthy, Orlaith Cahalane; Clodagh Finn, Katrina Mackey, Amy O’Connor.

Subs: Kate Wall for K Mackey (blood, 23), Katrina Mackey for K Wall (26, blood), Kate Wall for L Treacy (inj, ht), Rachel Harty for A Healy (ht), Cliona Healy for E Murphy (40), Ciara O’Sullivan for S McCarthy (40).

Limerick: Sarah Gillane; Orlaith Kelleher, Muireann Creamer, Emily O’Halloran; Ciara O’Riordan, Sophie O’Callaghan, Shauna Cunningham; Ailbhe Larkin, Mairead Ryan; Lizanna Boylan, Stephanie Woulfe, Ciara Neenan; Dearbhla Egan, Laura Southern, Caoimhe Costelloe (captain).

Subs: Teresa Dore for M Creamer (44), Aine O’Tiarnaigh for M Ryan (49), Aine Foley for C Neenah (49), Lisa English for S Woulfe (49),

Referee: Joseph Mullins (Clare).