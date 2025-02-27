Cleary: We were too open at the back

CORK 1-15

MONAGHAN 3-16

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

GOALS win games and so Monaghan proved in this Allianz Football League Division 2 clash in Grattan Park, Inniskeen.

Another well-worn GAA saying is if you win midfield, you win the game, but Cork showed that isn’t always the case. The Rebels did dominate in that department with a 72 percent kickout retention, but came down the road empty-handed on Saturday evening.

Unfortunately, first-half Monaghan goals from Jack McCarron, Stephen O’Hanlon and Ryan Wylie were key in deciding the game. Also, Ciarán McNulty had a goal disallowed after five minutes because of a square-ball so the 3-5 to 0-5 half-time deficit could have been worse for John Cleary’s team.

‘I thought we started quite well and in the first few minutes we were happy enough. I know they had a goal disallowed, then they got the penalty. I think we were open at the back too many times and it came from us turning over the ball up the field. They broke and got their goals, they are good forwards one-on-one. We were fighting an uphill battle after that,’ Cleary admitted.

‘There were patches we did okay. I thought under the kickout, we were very good. We didn’t make enough of our possessions. There were things we were pleased with. Ultimately, we conceded 3-16, which was probably too much.’

Cathail O’Mahony opened the scoring after three minutes before a McCarron spot kick five minutes later gave the Ulster side the lead they would never lose. Chris Óg Jones got on the scoresheet but the home side hit 1-4 without reply between the 16th and 21st minutes. McNulty pointed before O’Hanlon goaled after great work from McCarron. Seán Jones struck a two-pointer and David Garland tried for another goal but his shot whizzed over the bar.

Seán McDonnell grabbed Cork’s first score in 13 minutes but O’Hanlon turned provider as Wylie rustled the net, 3-4 to 0-3 after 25 minutes.

The Leesiders had the wind in the second spell, however Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan nailed a two-pointed kick and McCarron got another to push the gap out to 12.

To their credit, Cork kept battling and a two-pointer from Cronin and a goal chance from O’Mahony, which was tipped over the black spot by Beggan, gave them hope. But Monaghan nabbed 0-4 on the spin courtesy of Beggan and Garland.

Cork scored 1-4 on the bounce to keep their challenge alive as Cronin (1-3, including a penalty) and Conor Cahalane made it 3-12 to 1-12. Two Monaghan points from McNulty and Conor McCarthy along with a Colm O’Callaghan dismissal seemed to have killed off the game but Cronin hit a boomer from around 50 metres to cut the gap to five, 3-14 to 1-15. However another Beggan two-pointed free ended any hopes of a Cork comeback.

‘We made a fight of it, we had a couple of goal chances, we needed another one of them to go in towards the end. Overall, we couldn’t have any real complaints. Beaten by a better team on the day and they managed the game better,’ Cleary admitted.

Our Star: Mark Cronin carried the mantle from a Cork point of view but Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan was the difference maker.

Scorers

Cork: Mark Cronin 1-8 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1tpf, 1tp); Cathail O’Mahony, Chris Óg Jones (1f) 0-2 each; Seán McDonnell, Paul Walsh, Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan 0-7 (3tpf, 1f); Jack McCarron 1-2 (1-0 pen, 2f); Stephen O’Hanlon, Ryan Wylie 1-0 each; David Garland, Ciarán McNulty, Seán Jones (tp) 0-2 each; Conor McCarthy 0-1.

Cork: P Doyle (Knocknagree); S Brady (Ballygarvan), D O’Mahony (captain, Knocknagree), N Lordan (Ballinora); T Walsh (Kanturk), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); P Walsh (Kanturk), B O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), S McDonnell (Mallow).

Subs: B Murphy (Nemo Rangers) for N Lordan (28 mins, inj); R Deane (Bantry Blues) for B O’Driscoll (38); I Maguire (St Finbarrs) for P Walsh (42); E McSweeney (Knocknagree) for C O’Mahony (53); C Cahalane (Castlehaven) for T Walsh (60); L Murphy (Cullen) for S McDonnell (66).

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Lavelle, D Byrne; R Wylie, L Kelly, C McCarthy; G McPhilipps, M McCarville; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan (captain), C McNulty; D Garland, J McCarron, S Jones.

Subs: A Woods for S Jones (53); K Duffy for R Wylie (55); J Irwin for S O’Hanlon (59); B McCaul for J McCarron (62); K Loughran for L Kelly (70).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).