Clarity is needed on Skibbereen’s SouthDoc

SKIBBEREEN councillors are demanding answers over the lack of SouthDoc services in the town.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the service is still in operation, on an appointment-only basis, but Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said anyone ringing for an appointment is being told there is no availability.

The healthcare spokesperson insisted there is no reduction in service and that an appointment in either the Skibbereen or Bantry treatment centre can be provided, or a home visit.

The spokesperson also pointed out that there are no plans to close any treatment centre in this area.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) called for a meeting with key SouthDoc representatives to explain why the service appears to be getting worse, and why people are having to travel 30, 40 or 50 miles to be seen by a doctor.

But it’s not just SouthDoc that is causing concern.

Other councillors said they are being told, locally, that the Skibbereen National Ambulance Service is operating at a 50% shift rate, which reduces emergency cover over a huge geographical area.

Meanwhile, Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) pointed out that a mobile BreastCheck unit that was in operation in Bantry for seven months last year ended in September and is not due to return until the Spring of 2025.

Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns (TD) has also written to the Minister for Health about this. The Cork South West TD has called for the establishment of a permanent mammogram service in West Cork.

‘It is not good enough to have a BreastCheck unit available for six to seven months every two years,’ said the party leader. ‘Breast screenings help to identify cancer at an early stage when it is more easily treatable, and mammograms have been proven to lower the number of women dying from breast cancer.’

When Cllr Carroll raised some of these health issues at a meeting of the Western Division on Monday, he said the concerns of the people of Skibbereen need to be addressed.

And, with the ambulance service shift rota not being run at full capacity in Skibbereen, he warned: ‘The service in Skibbereen is at crisis level.’

Cllr Carroll also expressed concern about what would happen if the West Cork Rapid Response Service was hit with a loss of manpower.

The Southern Star put the suggestion to Aodh O’Donnell, the chairman of the voluntary service and he confirmed that there is ‘no fear’ of any diminution of its services.

‘We are expanding our services and we support all the existing emergency services in West Cork,’ he said.

‘We have just put a new rapid response vehicle – at a cost of more than €100,000 on the road – and have 32 other responders based all over West Cork.

‘All our responders and committee members are volunteers and give their time for free,’ he added.