Clann na nGael left heartbroken after county junior B football final dream dashed

Ballyphehane 2-13

Clann na nGael 2-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CLANN na nGael will rue this as an opportunity missed. Leading by five points as this semi-final of the McCarthy Insurance confined county junior B championship entered its last quarter, the Scorchers eventually lost by three. So close, yet so far away by the end.

Without doubt, this cracker in Ahamilla on Friday evening was the best football game we have seen this season, in any grade. First one side, then the other, seemed certain winners. Ballyphehane dominated the first quarter, leading 0-5 to 0-1. Then Clann na nGael took control of the second quarter to kick 1-4 without replay, leading by 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

A goal within two minutes of the restart had the sides level, only for the Scorchers to re-take control again as they built up a five-point lead entering the last quarter. Done and dusted, we thought, but we reckoned without the spirit of the city side, beaten finalists last season. A fortuitous goal had the lead down to two points with seven minutes remaining. The closing minutes belonged to city men as they kicked five unanswered points in a row to win an absolute thriller.

‘We’re very proud of our lads, they gave it everything,’ said a disappointed Clann na nGael mentor Brian Deane. ‘Ballyphehane are a championship team, they got a second wind from their second goal in the last quarter. We thought we might have the fitness on them, we were fresh at half time and we thought we’d have the legs for them, but that second goal gave them a huge lift.

‘It was a super effort from our lads. It’s really tough on the players now but they can react positively to this. It’s been a good six months for us and we don’t want to leave it here. We’ll try to get out of our group in the Carbery championship now, there’s some tough games in that, and we’ll take it from there.’

The opening quarter belonged to the stronger Ballyphehane. Big full forward Seán Fielding did most of the damage with his superb free-taking, kicking three points from placed balls, as Shane Keating and Aaron West added two from play. Scorchers’ only response was a point from lively winger Robbie McQueen, as the city men led by 0-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

The Scorchers were outplayed in that period but they could have been in front as three great goal chances went abegging. Strong midfielder Luke Hurley burst through twice, his first effort flashing wide and his second being saved by the outstretched leg of the goalkeeper. Impressive full forward Paddy McCarthy also forced a great save from goalkeeper Dan Sweeney.

The Scorchers were noticeably growing into the game and when Paddy McCarthy finally availed of a goal chance in the 20th minute, his first-time shot being deflected into the corner of the net by a defender, they were back in the game. Four unanswered points in a row from the irrepressible Donal O’Donovan, whose work rate was phenomenal, Robbie McQueen, Paddy McCarthy and Luke Hurley had them in front by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break.

‘We always say to the lads at half time that there are only solutions, so what are the solutions to our problems in the first half?’ explained Ballyphehane co-manager, Paul Mullins. ‘The players know it must come from themselves and we got a goal immediately after half time. The high press worked very well for us, especially in the closing stages.’

Within two minutes of the restart, Ballyphehane were level when the talented Aaron West and the influential Alex Cummins combined to present Fielding with a tap-in goal. Undaunted, back came the Scorchers. Within three minutes James Russell had the ball in the Ballyphehane net, set up by Paddy McCarthy.

McCarthy added a quick point and the Scorchers were four in front and playing sweeping football. Ballyphehane grabbed the next two points, but back came the Scorchers with three in a row from Paddy McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy and Robbie McQueen. The lead was now five with ten minutes remaining, but Ballyphehane used their physical strength, enabling them to put a full press on the Scorchers’ kickouts.

Goalkeeper Paul Crowley brought off a marvellous point-blank save from Alex Cummins, with Fielding pointing the subsequent 45. The fat was back in the fire when Fielding struck for his second goal in the 50th minute. The gap was now down to the minimum but when Paddy McCarthy stretched it to two from a free, it seemed the Scorchers would survive with only seven minutes remaining.

It was not to be as Ballyphehane totally dominated the closing minutes against a gallant but tiring Scorchers. Craig Murphy closed the gap to a point and then Alex Cummins became the city hero when he kicked three superb points in five minutes. There was no way back for the Scorchers. Heartbreak for the gallant Scorchers.

Scorers

Ballyphehane: Seán Fielding 2-6 (5f, 1 45); Alex Cummins 0-3; Aaron West, Craig Murphy, Shane Keating, Jamie Thompson 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Paddy McCarthy 1-4 (1f); James Russell 1-0; Robbie McQueen 0-3; Luke Hurley, Daniel McCarthy, Donal O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Ballyphehane: Dan Sweeney; Dylan Holland, Owen Sweeney, Ian O’Sullivan; Jamie O’Brien, Jamie Geasley, Danny Moore; Troy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Brien; Aaron West, Alex Cummins, Shane Keating; Craig Murphy, Brian O’Leary, Sean Fielding.

Subs: Timmy Walsh for I O’Sullivan (40), Jamie Thompson for O Sweeney (50).

Clann na nGael: Paul Crowley; Conor O’Mahony, JJ Collins, Gavin McCarthy; Daniel McCarthy, Hugh O’Donovan, Eoghan Daly; Brian McCarthy, Luke Hurley; Robbie McQueen, James Russell, Daniel McCarthy; Donal O’Donovan, Paddy McCarthy, Kevin O’Driscoll.

Subs: Andy McCarthy for B McCarthy (52), Jack Payne Murphy for D McCarthy (52), Ryan O’Donovan for E Daly (55).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).