Cillian Cullinane’s last-gasp winner keeps Ballinascarthy hurlers in Division 7 promotion hunt

Ballinascarthy 0-15

Meelin 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

AN injury-time point from ace marksman Cillian Cullinane snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for hosts Ballinascarthy on Sunday morning. It propelled the Reds to the summit of the Red FM Division 7 hurling league table – alongside Nemo Rangers, Kinsale and Ballinora – with one series of matches remaining.

It had looked so different just ten minutes earlier when Ballinascarthy, having scorned some glorious scoring opportunities earlier on, trailed their long-distance visitors by 0-14 to 0-10, after swashbuckling Meelin corner-forward Mike McAuliffe crashed over his seventh point in the 49th minute.

But all during this tie where the scores were level on seven occasions, the one factor never in doubt was Bal’s resilience and commitment, albeit their finishing left a lot to be desired.

Throwing caution to the wind, Bal made a late move. With the Nyhan brothers, Daniel and Ciarán, and Ciarán O’Neill forming a rock-solid half-back partnership and effectively closing off the route to goal, and midfielders Luke Murray and Jeremy Ryan in overdrive, Bal roared forward in waves of attack. Midfielder Luke Murray had two lovely white flags, Cillian Cullinane found his range, influential substitute Ricky O’Flynn had another and Cullinane performed the oracle again to send gallant Meelin home empty-handed.

It was a close call, something manager JC O’Flynn readily admitted, but he was fulsome in praise of his charges’ attitude and resolve under pressure.

‘It was certainly too close for comfort, a real test of the lads’ character. For long periods of that game, as indeed for other games in this league, we have been under the cosh, but battled back as we did today to fire home five great late points and get a crucial victory,’ O’Flynn emphasised.

‘We have a crucial last game against St Finbarr’s but will be down a number of the panel with injuries and players away. However, it is a learning experience for the squad and we will give it our best shot’.

The teams were level four times inside a very competitive opening quarter, top Meelin gun Mike McAuliffe with a brace, Shane Curtin and a John Forrest (free) all getting in on the scoring act, while a Jeremy Ryan brace of frees, Ciarán O’Neill with a superb long-distance point and Seán Conlon ensuring parity for Bal at 0-4 apiece.

Bal shot a few bad wides, as the jinking runs of Jimmy McAuliffe and Jack Curtin saw Meelin open up a two-point gap. A purple patch by the Reds was rewarded with points by Jeremy Ryan (free), Ciarán Nyhan and Brian O’Donovan, but three points from Mike McAuliffe and a converted 65 by Brendan O’Sullivan saw Meelin in control.

While Ciarán O’Neill cut the margin to 0-11 to 0-8 by the interval, Bal had a major challenge on hands in resuming. Control, composure and clinical use of their chances was required now, but it was the opposition that showed just that, Bal shot-stopper Darragh Hennessy having to deny Ciarán Curtin from point-blank range.

Seamus McCarthy and Mike McAuliffe traded scores, before an exquisite Jeremy Ryan sideline gave Bal some hope. Bal emptied the bench to good effect, Cian Ryan, Eoin O’Brien, Cristan Walsh and experienced veteran Ricky O’Flynn entering the fray. But when John Forrest and the ever-reliable McAuliffe opened up a four-point gap, it looked curtains for Bal until that fantastic late comeback saw them just past the winning post by the narrowest of margins. A win over St Finbarr’s in their last game should be enough to earn Bal a place in the final and promotion.

Our Star: While several Bal players performed admirably, Mike McAuliffe’s seven glorious points, all from play, was a fantastic return.

Scorers - Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 0-4 (3f, 1 sl); Cillian Cullinane, Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill 0-2 each; Ricky O’Flynn, Seán Conlon, Brian O’Donovan, Seamus McCarthy, Ciarán Nyhan 0-1 each. Meelin: Mike McAuliffe 0-7; John Forrest 0-3 (1f); Jimmy McAuliffe, Jack Curtin, Shane Curtin, Brendan O’Sullivan (65) 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Rory O’Brien, Pádraic Cullinane, Daniel O’Brien; Ciarán O’Neill, Ciarán Nyhan, Daniel Nyhan; Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan; Cillian Cullinane, Seán Ryan, Seamus McCarthy; Brian O’Donovan, Eoghan Ferguson, Seán Conlon. Subs: Cian Ryan for Eoghan Ferguson (inj, 25); Cristan Walsh for Rory O’Brien (47), Eoin O’Brien for Seamus McCarthy (52) Ricky O’Flynn for Seán Conlon (53).

Meelin: Cian Curtin; Shane Hehir, Maurice O’Keeffe, Brian Carroll; Shane Guiney, Brendan O’Sullivan, William Murphy; Ciarán Curtin, Jack Curtin; Jimmy McAuliffe, Shane Curtin, John Forrest; Declan Buckley, Jason O’Callaghan, Mike McAuliffe. Sub: Cormac Curtin for Shane Guiney (46).

Referee: Mick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).