Christmas crackers to light up festive period

GOOD news for local soccer fans – there is plenty of West Cork League action in the days and week ahead to keep you entertained this Christmas period.

Added to the games this weekend, there are PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division, OBrienWaterServices.com Championship and one Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup game taking place on St Stephen’s Day. So if you need some fresh air after a turkey-overload on Christmas Day, check out the full fixture list below to find a game close to you.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21ST

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 2.30pm, Castlelack v Mizen Hob.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22ND

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Beara United v Drinagh Rangers B; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Bunratty United.

WCL Premier Cup: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Clonakilty Soccer Club.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Spartak Mossgrove; 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Ardfield.

WCL Championship Cup: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Bay Rovers v Skibbereen Celtic.

Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division: 12pm, Drinagh Rangers v Dunmanway Town (in Dunmanway astro); 1.15pm, Castlelack v Mizen AFC (in Dunmanway astro); 2.30pm, Beara United v Aultagh Celtic (in Bantry astro).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26TH

WCL Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Clonakilty Soccer Club.

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 2.30pm, Togher Celtic v Beara United; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Bunratty United; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Drinagh Rangers.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Baltimore; 2.30pm, Ardfield v Castlelack; 2.30pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Bay Rovers; 2.30pm, Mizen Hob v Aultagh Celtic.