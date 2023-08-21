Chef Brett had a very memorable career with President Mandela

A local chef has brushed shoulders with kings, queens and the odd supermodel. That’s because Brett Ladds was once South African president Nelson Mandela’s executive chef, writes Eimear O’Dwyer

FORMER South African president Nelson Mandela’s former executive chef has lots of stories to tell.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was, for instance, one of his least favourite guests to serve, while Prince Charles was his favourite.

South African native Brett Ladds, who is now head chef at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, has gathered many stories from esteemed guests during his time living with and serving the late Mandela.

‘I actually saw presidents, kings, queens and celebrities in their pyjamas,’ he said with a chuckle.

Model and actor Naomi Campbell remains in Brett’s memory for all the wrong reasons.

‘For two days we did not get on whatsoever,’ he revealed, adding that it all changed when Mandela joked that Brett was his son!

Brett’s other most memorable guest was Prince Charles, who graciously thanked Brett for his kindness when looking after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her partner Prince Phillip, during a previous stay.

Later that evening Prince Charles invited Brett to join him for a chat.

He asked Brett about South Africa and President Mandela and the pair laughed and enjoyed an evening of great conversation.

‘He was in stitches of laughter. He was funny, witty, he was brilliant.’

Brett treasures the time he spent with Nelson Mandela. He spoke fondly of the icon, who treated him like family and welcomed him into his home with open arms.

President Mandela imparted a lot of wisdom to Brett, who found his kind nature and outlook to be inspiring. Brett said Mandela saw everyone for exactly who and what they were.

‘He took everybody as unique and special, so I hope that I’ve taken that along with me and tried to treat people half as good as he treated everybody,’ said Brett.

It was Brett’s son who encouraged him to put his story on paper, so that he could hand it to his grandkids one day and say ‘look – this is what your grandad did.’

Otherwise, Brett’s son said, his kids wouldn’t believe that their grandad had met the Queen, Prince Charles and Michael Jackson, to name a few.

Brett’s book The Madiba Appreciation Club: A Chef’s Story was published in 2018 thanks to his son’s encouragement.

South African native Brett now resides in Rosscarbery with his wife Rebecca, and the pair are enjoying life in the seaside town.

‘The people are so friendly and the environment is gorgeous,’ he said. ‘Everyone is so welcoming. I’m in heaven.’