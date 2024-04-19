Champagne football as classy Castletown Celtic moving on up

CASTLETOWN CELTIC 5 BALTIMORE 0

BY GER MCCARTHY

CASTLETOWN Celtic won the 2024 OBrienWaterServices. com West Cork League Championship title following a comprehensive victory at home to Baltimore last Sunday afternoon. Castletown are back in the big time one season after dropping down from the West Cork League’s Premier Division.

Twelve months ago, Celtic suffered a cruel demotion following a three-team relegation play-off involving Lyre Rovers and Skibbereen. Since then, the proud Castletownkenneigh-based club has regrouped and blazed a trail to the Championship’s summit. A hardworking squad was rewarded for their season-long efforts by deservedly becoming champions last Sunday afternoon.

‘Delighted for the lads as it’s a great achievement to go straight back up (to the Premier Division),’ Castletown manager Gary Shannon told The Southern Star. ‘With Spartak Mossgrove starting up this past year, straight away we lost three or four lads. We got a few lads in from Riverside Athletic and a few from our West Cork League Masters team as well. ‘Having those lads’ experience was very important. There were a couple of more signings and they all played their part.’

By their own admission, Castletown’s season got off to something of a rocky start. A 1-0 loss at home to Drinagh Rangers B was followed by three consecutive draws. Celtic didn’t look back follo ing those opening four games however, winning all bar one of their 16 league fixtures since October 8th. Title-winning form in any division. ‘It took us a while to get going,’ Shannon admitted. ‘It took us four games before we got our first win. We just took things from there and kept winning. It is great to be back up in the Premier Division and being tested every weekend.

'You are playing the best teams in West Cork so we will have to kick on next season.’ The title scenario was straightforward at kick-off as a Castletown victory would secure the Championship trophy. Credit to Baltimore, who travelled with nine available players but despite their numerical disadvantage, the Crabs made their opponents work for every opportunity. In fact, Baltimore should have opened the scoring but Kieran Lynch’s close-range attempt was scrambled clear by goalkeeper Oisin O’Leary. A combination of Baltimore’s effective offside trap and goalkeeper Brian Leonard’s heroics kept Castletown at bay until the 11th minute. Jack O’Callaghan’s corner was flicked on by Gearoid O’Donovan and headed home by Rory O’Sullivan to make it 1-0. The second came just shy of the half hour. Rory O’Sullivan turned provider on this occasion, setting up Niall O’Halloran to double the home side’s lead.Brian Leonard continued to shine between the sticks for Baltimore as Castletown laid siege.