Celtic earn bragging rights in Skibbereen derby

SKIBBEREEN AFC 2

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC 5

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SKIBBEREEN Celtic earned local bragging rights at the expense of their club-mates Skibbereen AFC following a seven-goal West Cork League Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches Cup first round epic at the Baltimore Road on Sunday.

Seven goals, two red cards, two penalties and plenty of drama – welcome back to the West Cork League.

A Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches Cup first round clash offered both Championship teams an opportunity to make a positive impression in their first competitive outings.

Last season, there was nothing to choose between two sets of players who know one another well following 2-2 and 0-0 league stalemates. Unsurprisingly, another derby with local pride at stake developed at the Baltimore Road.

A torrential downpour greeted the sides at kick-off but, thankfully, quickly passed and allowed an entertaining tie to develop.

Skibbereen made all the early running but were unable to penetrate a Celtic defence in which Conor Hourihane and Donal Hurley gave little away. Midfielder Carl McPherson instigated a number of Skibb attacks before the designated home team were forced into an early change. Mark Collins replaced an injured Evan Daly but only lasted ten minutes before having to go off again after suffering an accidental knee injury.

It took an unexpected twist to finally open the scoring. Celtic took advantage of a defensive error to break the deadlock after quarter of an hour. Lee Cahalane’s kick-out was seized upon by Cian O’Brien who sent a first-time effort into an empty net.

Encouraged by that strike, Jack O’Brien’s dipping volley came within inches of making it 2-0 after 22 minutes.

Struggling to gain a foothold, a rare Skibb sight of goal saw Niall O’Regan release John O’Donovan only for goalkeeper Odhran Herlihy to race from his line and gather.

There were as many yellow cards produced as chances created during the remainder of the first half.

Eoin O’Donovan directed a header wide from a Cian O’Brien cross as Celtic looked to build on their early momentum. Yet, a moment of magic from the opposing team drew the sides level with six minutes before the interval. Jason Collins gathered possession on the edge of Celtic’s penalty box, dribbled past three defenders and placed a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Skibbereen’s joy was shortlived however, as Celtic moved the ball down the opposite end and restored their lead within two minutes. Cian O’Brien was afforded too much space before rifling home from the edge of the area.

Skibbereen were fortunate to be only one goal behind as the second period began having had to clear off their goal-line on the stroke of half time.

The assigned hosts took full advantage as JP Reen converted a penalty to level matters for a second time seven minutes after the restart.

Tackles continued to fly in and it took the introduction of Luke O’Sullivan to reignite Celtic’s challenge. The young substitute converted from the penalty spot to edge Celtic 3-2 in front after 65 minutes. The next goal in a hectic derby would prove crucial as Luke O’Sullivan doubled his personal tally after 80 minutes.

Both sides were reduced to ten men when Skibbereen’s JP Reen and Celtic’s Eoin O’Donovan were sent off shortly before the end.

The additional space created was exploited by the leaders who wrapped up a merited 5-2 victory when Adam O’Donovan found the net five minutes from the end.

Celtic’s reward is a place in the Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches Cup quarter-finals draw while their opponents must wait for the first of two Championship derbies before gaining revenge.

SKIBBEREEN AFC: L Cahalane, Jason O’Donovan, J Reen, J Cahalane, N Collins, N O’Regan, E Daly, J Collins, J Cahalane, C McPherson (captain), John O’Donovan.

Subs: J O’Brien, M Collins, J Hodnett, D Ryan; J Byrne, C O’Brien.

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC: O Herlihy, D Petirikauskas, R Hourihane, D Hurley (captain), C Hourihane, J O’Brien, E O’Donovan, B O’Driscoll, C O’Brien, A O’Donovan, O Egan.

Subs: L O’Sullivan, R O’Donovan, G Sheehy, E Whooley, R O’Sullivan, C McCarthy, S Gallagher Spenser.

Referee: Anthony McDermott.