CAREERS & COURSES: Student life through a different lens

While the initial arrangements can be a little involved and sometimes complicated, studying abroad can be an educational experience that’s second to none, writes PAULA BURNS.

Studying abroad can be one of the most rewarding, transformative experiences a student can have.

Whether you’ve always seen yourself strolling through a picture-postcard Ivy League campus or fancied soaking up the cultural richness of mainland Europe, there are a few things to consider before you pack your bags and become an international student.

Firstly, you have to decide on where to go and weigh up the pros and cons.

The world is your oyster, but before you decide on the destination, you need to know that it’s the right fit.

When deciding where to go, consider language, cultural fit, climate, and how well the degree is recognised back home or in your desired career market.

United States

A favourite for J1 summer breaks, the US is also home to some of the best universities in the world – Harvard, Stanford, MIT, to name a few.

Different to home, students can explore a wide range of subjects before committing to a major. However, the Ivy League comes at a price and a complicated visa process.

UK

Despite Brexit, the UK remains a popular destination for Irish students.

With iconic campuses like Oxford and Cambridge, you could be studying in a Hogwarts-worthy college or go with the Royal stamp of approval with a stint at St Andrews in Scotland.

Close to home, the UK offers a sense of studying abroad, but without the long-haul flight.

Canada

Combining quality education with a friendly immigration policy, Canada is becoming a popular alternative to the US.

Cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal host respected universities such as McGill and the University of Toronto.

Australia

For most Irish students, a trip ‘Down Under’ is usually more of a gap year than an opportunity to study.

But why not get a head start by studying at the internationally ranked University of Sydney or Melbourne?

Thanks to its sunnier climate, achieving a good study-life balance is easy.

Europe

Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordic regions are increasingly popular due to their low or even free tuition fees (particularly in Germany and Scandinavia).

And with the language barrier being lifted with courses available in English, mainland Europe is a significant option.

The cost

Studying abroad comes at a price. Not only is there the added cost of being an international student, but there’s also the cost of housing, living and travel to consider.

Tuition fees

These vary widely. In the US, fees can reach €40,000+ per year, while public universities in Germany or Norway may charge little or nothing. UK fees for Irish students are capped at £9,250.

Living expenses

When studying abroad, your budget needs to include all the essentials including accommodation, transport, utilities and food.

Choosing a smaller city or town may offer cheaper alternatives and a more manageable student lifestyle.

Hidden costs

These are the little things that can cost a lot that are often forgotten.

They can range from visa fees and health insurance to mandatory student contributions or union fees in some countries.

Make sure you read the fine print and understand what’s included in your tuition.

Funding and scholarships

When it comes to cost, it’s not all doom and gloom. It’s worth doing your research into grants and scholarships that you may be eligible for.

Preparation is key, so start your research early, as there will be a lot of admin and paperwork needed, including academic references and personal essays.

Some universities offer merit-based or need-based scholarships for international students. These can range from small bursaries to full tuition waivers.

Academic recognition

Make sure your degree or course is recognised back in Ireland or in any country where you might work in the future.

For example, specific professional qualifications, such as medicine, dentistry or teaching, may not transfer automatically.

If in doubt, contact the relevant regulatory bodies for information.

Visa requirements

Each country will have a visa process. Again, preparation is key here, as the process can be complicated and time-consuming.

United States

An Irish student must be accepted into a SEVP-approved school.

They must enrol in the SEVIS.

The designated school will then issue an I-20 form.

The student then needs to apply for the F1 visa by completing the DS-160 form online and carrying out an interview at the US Embassy.

Australia

Irish students need to obtain a Subclass 500 student visa and they will need to meet other requirements, such as having a valid passport, potentially demonstrating English language proficiency, and having Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC).

Europe

Most EU countries don’t require a visa for Irish students.

How to make studying abroad easier

Living in another country can be both exciting and overwhelming.

Culture shock is real, and being away from friends, family, and familiar support networks can take its toll.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, look to your University Support Services for help.

When it comes to choosing accommodation, halls of residence can provide a built-in social network, while private housing offers more independence but can be isolating at first.

Studying abroad is not just about earning a degree.

It’s also about all the fun things in between studying and experiencing life through a different lens.

