Caught with drugs for a second time

A DISTRICT court judge told a Bandon man who was caught with cannabis for the second time in three years that ‘it’s only going to get worse’.

Judge Andrew Cody made the comment when dealing with the case of Brendan O’Keeffe at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Mr O’Keeffe of 2 The Arches, Castle Road, Bandon pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis when stopped by two gardaí on June 26th last.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that Gda Darragh Cahalane and Eoghan Hodnett were on patrol at the Bogs in Bandon on that date when they met the accused.

‘There was a strong smell of cannabis and when they carried out a search on him, he handed over a joint and a bag of cannabis herb,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

He made full admissions that he had the drugs for his own personal use.

The court heard he has one previous drug possession conviction, from 2022, and this was Mr O’Keeffe’s second drug conviction in three years.

‘It’s only going to get worse,’ said Judge Cody, who fined him €200 with three months to pay.