Castlelack and Dunmanway celebrate title wins

CASTLELACK Celtic added the U14 Premier League trophy to their U14 Challenge Cup success following a play-off victory over Inter Clonakilty AFC.

The decisive U14 Schoolboys Premier League clash of the 2024 season was held under floodlights in Castletownkenneigh as Castlelack faced off against long-time rivals Inter Clonakilty AFC in a winner-take-all showdown.

The two teams have been fierce competitors since first entering the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League, battling for titles at the U12, U13, and U14 age-grades. This latest play-off added another chapter to their ongoing rivalry.

Fionn Coppinger’s equaliser earned Inter a 3-3 draw away to Castlelack in the final Premier League fixture of the regular season in December – that outcome saw the two title-favourites finish level on points, 21 apiece, and identical records of six wins, three draws and a single loss.

A play-off was required to decide the 2024 Premier League winners as WCSSL rules do not take goal difference into account when determining its champions. Numerous attempts to get the play-off completed did not materialise until last week when the eagerly-anticipated showdown finally went ahead.

In the ensuing months, Castlelack got their hands on silverware following a 3-2 U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final victory over Dunmanway Town. So, the opportunity to complete a league and cup double inspired Celtic to get off to the best possible start.

Amid awful weather conditions, Oran Keohane released Jack Allen before the latter was fouled and awarded a penalty. Allen made no mistake from the spot. Inter’s response was swift however, with Luke O’Neill equalising shortly afterwards.

Backed by a strong wind, Castlelack retook the lead courtesy of an in-swinging Eoin Murphy corner that sailed directly into Clonakilty’s net. The goals continued to flow in an all-action first half. Jack Allen restored his team’s two-goal advantage courtesy of a fine effort from outside the penalty area. Clonakilty responded once again when Luke O’Regan made it 3-2.

Undeterred, Celtic went down the opposite end and a move involving Jack Twomey and Eoin Murphy resulted in Murphy netting his second goal of the evening. There was still time for Luke O’Neill to head in a Fionn Coppinger cross and conclude a pulsating half with Inter 4-3 in arrears.

The second period saw defences tighten up although Clonakilty’s O’Regan, O’Neill and Logan Leahy brought the best out of goalkeeper Charlie Curtin. Late on, a Castlelack counter-attack resulted in Donal McSweeney racing clear before being brought down in the box. Eoin Murphy stepped forward and completed his hat-trick, cementing a 5-3 Castlelack victory and the second half of a Castlelack Celtic U14 Schoolboys Premier League and Cup double.

Castlelack Celtic: Charlie Curtin, Will Hickey, Harry Chambers, Daniel Kiel, Donal McSweeney, Alex Benemans, Sean Evans, Eoin Murphy (captain), Gearoid O'Keefe, Jack Allen, Oran Keohane, Jack Twomey, Andrew Langford, Harry Borneman, Colm Dullea.

Inter Clonakilty AFC: Ben O’Regan, Tadhg O’Brien, Oisin Cronin, Logan Leahy, Johnny Lyons, Sean Jordan, Luke O’Neill, Luke O’Regan, Mateus Mergali Da Rocha, Noah Franklin, Patrick Sloan, Fionn Coppinger, Matthew Kelleher, Michael Collins.

Referee: Sean Doyle.

***

Dunmanway Town wrapped up a memorable SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Championship League campaign with victory over Riverside Athletic at the Clonakilty RFC astro pitch on Sunday.

The Dunmanway team were three points ahead of second-placed Riverside prior to kick-off. Town just needed to avoid defeat to become champions while Athletic required all three points to draw level with their opponents and force a play-off for the title.

It was Dunmanway who were celebrating at the final whistle however, securing the trophy following a 2-0 triumph.

Emily Hayes broke the deadlock to hand Town a 1-0 interval lead. A second Dunmanway goal was set up by Lucy McCarthy and netted by Amelie McCarthy early in the second period. A hugely entertaining game finished 2-0 despite a much-improved Riverside second-half performance.

Sophie Mawe Downey, Amelie McCarthy, Emily Hayes, Nicola Hurley and Molly O’Brien were the pick of Dunmanway’s best players on a day the newly-crowned champions finished their campaign with a perfect league record.