Castlehaven will go in ‘all guns blazing’ in must-win derby against Clonakilty, says James McCarthy

CASTLEHAVEN have been part of the so-called ‘big three’ in the Bon Secours Premier SFC in recent seasons, alongside Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s. Now they are fighting for their championship lives.

The Haven face West Cork rivals Clonakilty in their final Group A game on Sunday in Bandon (4pm).

If Carbery Rangers beat Valley Rovers in the other game, Castlehaven have to beat Clonakilty to stay in the championship, whereas a draw would be enough for Clon.

‘It’s a huge game for both teams. It’s knockout football, winner-take-all. It’s going to go right down to the wire,’ Haven boss James McCarthy said.

‘We expect Carbery Rangers to beat Valley Rovers so our total focus will be on the Clon game. If players don’t turn up for a knockout scenario, they’re in the wrong sport.

‘Everything will have to go right for us the next day. We’ll have to go all guns blazing if we are to knock out one of the contenders for the county.’

Castlehaven haven’t been as convincing in the championship this season like they have been in previous years. They drew against Carbery Rangers, 0-11 apiece, on the first day out and then beat Valley Rovers, 1-12 to 0-9. Still, they have the experience and the know-how to get the job done.

This West Cork derby on Sunday is a pressure-cooker game, but the Haven are well used to these scenarios.

‘We are not worried about the pressure of the game, it’s the performance that we’ll be looking for now because you have to perform in this game. In a three-game series, you could have one bad day but we can’t have a bad day against Clon or else we’ll be punished,’ McCarthy explained.

Brian Hurley’s return in the second half against Valleys was a considerable boost but there are still question marks about his full-game fitness.

‘We’ll be hopeful about Brian,’ McCarthy admitted.

‘He got game-time in the last game and he’s training away. He is in contention for a spot. Do we start him? We’re not sure of that yet.’

The frustrating element for McCarthy hasn’t just been Hurley’s absence, but the Haven have other injury worries too.

‘We haven’t had our full team out yet and probably won’t have it on Sunday either due to injuries. Brian Hurley has been a big loss to us all along. The two Maguires (Rory and Cathal) went off with hamstring injuries against Valleys. At the moment, neither of them have been training with us so it’s unlikely that they will be playing. Ciaran O’Sullivan is another doubt. To get over Clon with those injuries will be a big ask,’ McCarthy explained.

The experienced Castlehaven boss knows what is on the line on Sunday.

‘If you don’t get out of your group, you’re not a contender. Usually the quarter-finals are played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and over the last three years, we have made those stages. That gives the players’ great experience, some clubs never get that. To get there again, there is a humdinger on Sunday. The winner plays in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is a big bonus. If you lose, bye bye until next year.’