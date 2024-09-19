Castlehaven march on to semi-final, leaving Carbery Rangers in a relegation scrap

CASTLEHAVEN 0-14

CARBERY RANGERS 0-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

AN afternoon of contrasting fortunes ended with Castlehaven qualifying for a McCarthy Insurance Premier SFC county semi-final but with Carbery Rangers facing down the barrel of a relegation play-off.

The face of the players said it all at the final whistle. For Haven, smiles all round after a third consecutive Group 2 victory and confirmation of their county semi-final berth. For Carbery Rangers, frustration and disappointment at the news that a relegation play-off with Éire Óg awaits.

While the winners were far from their usual best, scoring only three points in the second period, Seanie Cahalane’s outfit did enough to book a last-four meeting with either St Finbarr’s or Ballincollig.

This was a local derby that never ignited despite a big crowd and perfect weather conditions. There was the odd flare-up late on, including Jerry O’Riordan receiving a second yellow card, but little of the blood and thunder you would normally associate with a West Cork derby.

Maybe Castlehaven having already qualified for the knockout stages took some of the usual sting out of proceedings. Irrespective, there could be no denying the Union Hall-Castletownshend club’s merited win.

‘We were just focussing on trying to get over the line today,’ Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane stated.

‘It was to get the win, simple as that. I suppose our performance today wasn’t hectic but it was all about getting that win. We knew we weren’t going to get anything easy against Carbery Rangers and that is the way it panned out.

‘I thought we were a bit flat today in everything that we did. At times, we lacked a bit of energy. Look, it might have been the fact we were already qualified but it is hard to know.’

Cahalane’s opposite number, Seamus Hayes, didn’t sugar-coat his assessment of what’s next for his club.

‘In terms of picking ourselves up, we have a huge game against Éire Óg to prepare for,’ Hayes added.

‘We can’t reflect and feel sorry for ourselves for too long. We have no choice but to get back up. The lads have always shown character and showed it in the second half today. I know that they will be up for it when we go back training.’

Rory Maguire and Jack O’Neill got Castlehaven on the scoreboard during scrappy early exchanges. Both teams' insistence on getting numbers behind the ball made for a stop-start encounter but it was the Haven who adapted better.

Micháel Maguire and Brian Hodnett exchanged scores after Patrick Hurley had gotten Rangers on the board. Castlehaven moved into an 0-7 to 0-2 lead courtesy of Brian Hurley (free), Jack Cahalane, Rory Maguire and Micháel Maguire (two) efforts.

John O’Rourke (free) and Jerry O’Riordan brought Carbery Rangers’ total to four but they trailed by seven points at the break, 0-11 to 0-4, after Rory Maguire, Jack Cahalane (two) and Mark Collins found their range.

Seamus Hayes introduced Peadar O’Rourke, Brian Shanahan and Mark Hodnett during the break. Those substitutions helped Rangers deliver an improved display that began the second half with John Hodnett and John O’Rourke (free) scores.

The Haven’s standout performer, Rory Maguire, made it 0-12 to 0-6 with his fourth point of the afternoon soon after. With Castlehaven struggling to maintain their first-half dominance, Rangers made inroads with Jerry O’Riordan and a deflected O’Rourke shot inches over the crossbar answered by a converted Brian Hurley free to leave five in it with ten minutes remaining.

Hurley made sure of Castlehaven’s victory via a majestic effort from distance. A second yellow card ended Jerry O’Riordan’s afternoon prior to his team mate John O’Rourke completing the scoring.

This was an afternoon Seanie Cahalane had the luxury of springing Michael Hurley from the bench and calling Damien Cahalane ashore early ahead of more stringent tests in the coming weeks.

‘Michael has been carrying a small niggle so it was just a precaution not to start him,’ Seanie Cahalane explained.

‘Hopefully now, over the next couple of weeks, Michael will clear that up. Players have a few other niggles after today so hopefully they will clear up as well.

‘As for Damien (Cahalane), it was another precaution in bringing him off. There was a bit of tightness in his leg. He has put up a lot of mileage on the clock this year, so we just have to mind him.’

Scorers

Castlehaven: R Maguire 0-4; B Hurley (2f), J Cahalane 0-3 each; M Maguire 0-2; J O’Neill, M Collins 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: J O’Rourke 0-4 (2f); J O’Riordan 0-2; P Hurley, B Hodnett, J Hodnett 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Darragh Cahalane; J O’Regan, Damien Cahalane, T O’Mahony; J O’Neill, R Maguire, M Collins; A Whelton, R Minihane; J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, J Walsh; C Maguire, B Hurley, M Maguire.

Subs: R Walsh for D Cahalane (52), C Nolan for C Maguire (55), M Hurley for J Walsh (59)

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; K Eady, J O’Riordan, D O’Dwyer; J O’Riordan, T O’Rourke, J Kevane; J Fitzpatrick, M Maguire; C McCarthy, B Hodnett, J Hodnett; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, P Hurley.

Subs: P O’Rourke for M Maguire (ht), B Shanahan for D O’Dwyer (ht), M Hodnett for J Fitzpatrick (ht), P Hodnett for P Hurley (49), K Scannell for T O’Rourke (58).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).