Castlehaven flex their muscles to punish ‘naive’ Clonakilty

The game in 2022 was a dour affair, the 2023 meeting was a thriller and this time the eagerly-anticipated clash proved a big let-down. In truth, this clash in sun-soaked Rosscarbery on Saturday was practically over by half-time as the Haven showed exactly why they are reigning county and Munster champions.

FOR the third year in a row Castlehaven and Clonakilty met in the group stage of the McCarthy Insurance Premier Senior Football Championship and for the third time it was reigning county champions, Castlehaven, who took the honours.

Playing a scintillating brand of attacking football, they tore the naive Clonakilty defence to shreds in that opening half, with the rampant Hurley brothers and Jack Cahalane leading the charge. A goal in the second minute, set up by Brian Hurley and converted by Cahalane, put Castlehaven on their merry way. With eight players sharing the scoring they were eight points to the good by the interval, 1-12 to 1-4, having kicked 1-10 from play.

‘We’re happy enough with our first-half performance, came out of the blocks well, but disappointed with the way the second half went. It’s human nature, I suppose, that fellas ease off when they’re so far ahead and that is something we’ll have to look into,’ said a content Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane.

‘The Hurleys really turned it on today and Jack Cahalane has had a brilliant start to the year. He’s really flying – he’s a serious danger man inside when he’s on the ball.’

Having opened the scoring with a Conor Daly pointed free, Clon were hit in the second minute with Cahalane’s goal but they battled back to level in the eighth minute when Ross Mannix availed of a defensive slip to finish to the Haven net, 1-2 each.

That was as good as it got for Clon in the first half as the Haven went on the rampage, the scores flowing from the Hurley brothers, Brian and Michael, Jack Cahalane, Seán Browne, Cathal Maguire, Jamie O’Driscoll, Andrew Whelton and Mark Collins. It was vintage football as Clon struggled to survive. Their only response on the scoreboard came from two frees from Darragh Gough and Conor Daly. It was 1-12 to 1-4 at the break in front of a huge crowd that was slightly stunned by the scoreline.

The second half was actually won by Clonakilty, 0-8 to 0-6, as the Haven seemed content to guard their lead and Clon changed their tactics. With Ben Ridgeway prominent at midfield and Maurice Shanley and Sean White finally beginning to exert an influence, Clon cut the lead to four with points from Conor Daly (2), Niall Barrett and the hard-trying Ross Mannix. It was corner back Thomas O’Mahony who got Haven back on track with a point in the 42nd minute. It was point for point subsequently, Ben Ridgeway, Brian White, free, David Lowney and Mannix finding the target for Clon, while the Hurleys and Cahalane answered for the Haven.