Castlehaven enjoy ideal start as Nolan leads way with 1-5

Castlehaven 2-13

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 1-8

CASTLEHAVEN kicked off their Carbery JAFC campaign with a comfortable win over Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas.

With the aid of a strong wind in the first half, the Haven built up a sizeable advantage on a wet night in Aughaville. The first ten minutes were very even as it was point for point. Mathúnas took the lead inside a minute but Shane Nolan hit his first score for Castlehaven, the start of an impressive showing from the centre forward.

The victors got a goal through Gavin Casey after seven minutes, 1-1 to 0-1.

Castlehaven outscored Mathúnas by 0-4 to 0-1 for the next 20 minutes. Conor Nolan (2), Shane Nolan and Jamie Walsh (45) all split the posts. A Nolan free had the Haven leading 1-6 to 0-3 at half time.

Kevin O’Donovan extended the lead to seven on 32 minutes before Mathúnas scored their opening goal. Castlehaven responded in style, scoring 1-1 without reply. Conor O’Driscoll got the point while Shane Nolan got the goal on the very next play. It was point for point after that explosive spell as Mathúnas never gave up. Ultimately though, it was Vivian O’Callaghan’s men who ran out easy winners.

They face Tadhg MacCarthaigh next in Roinn 1 on Sunday, August 20th in Drimoleague while Mathúnas come up against Randal Óg the day before in Dunmanway.

Scorers

Castlehaven: S Nolan 1-5 (2f); G Casey 1-1; C Nolan 0-3; C O’Driscoll 0-2; J Walsh (45), K O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: K O’Sullivan; J Bohane, D Whelton, T O’Leary; S Walsh, J Walsh, O Daly; L O’Mahony, C Nolan; S Hurley, S Nolan, F Collins; D O’Donovan, G Casey, K O’Donovan.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for D O’Donovan (ht), S O’Connell for Daly (ht), P O’Brien for Hurley (59).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: D Cronin; N Hilliard, S Crowley, E Mangan; S Corcoran, J Hurley, C O’Sullivan; G O’Donovan, C Mangan; T Lordan, M Draper, R McCarthy; R Lucey, J O’Callaghan, J Lucey.